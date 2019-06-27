SALT LAKE CITY — Derrick Favors will be fielding calls from interested teams as free agency opens up on June 30 at 4 p.m. MT.

Reporting for The Athletic, Shams Charania wrote:

"Utah Jazz forward/center Derrick Favors will enter the free-agency period fielding calls from interested teams as if he will be an unrestricted free agent, agent Wallace Prather told The Athletic. Favors, who has a July 6 date on his $17M contract guarantee for 2019-20, will have a robust market as a free agent with several teams pursuing big men. In 76 games last season, Favors averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. He has been a critical part of Utah’s rise into a perennial playoff contender."

As Favors' $17 million contract for the 2019-2020 season is non-guaranteed, the Jazz will have to decide whether or not to pick up Favors' contract for the upcoming season. By fielding calls when free agency opens, Favors is simply doing his due diligence to be prepared in the event that Jazz waive his contract before July 6, in which case Favors would be a free agent.

