Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press
Michael Hichborn kneels and prays as he joins demonstrators while waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on the Hobby Lobby case outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, June 30, 2014. The Supreme Court says corporations can hold religious objections that allow them to opt out of the new health law requirement that they cover contraceptives for women.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 27.

How the Hobby Lobby ruling helped and hurt religious freedom

The world reacts to shocking photo of man and 23-month-old daughter found dead in the Rio Grande.

Parents of slain athlete Lauren McCluskey intend to sue University of Utah.

Salt Lake's Olympic bid gets boost from new IOC selection process.

Why Zach Wilson, BYU coaches have such high expectations for the offense in 2019.

What Elder Groberg hopes audiences will take away from 'The Other Side of Heaven 2.’

Questions raised about dating apps as search continues for missing Utah student

A look from our featured voices:

A look at our top-read stories:

Comment on this story

News from the U.S. and world:

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment