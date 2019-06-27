SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 27.
How the Hobby Lobby ruling helped and hurt religious freedom
The world reacts to shocking photo of man and 23-month-old daughter found dead in the Rio Grande.
Parents of slain athlete Lauren McCluskey intend to sue University of Utah.
Salt Lake's Olympic bid gets boost from new IOC selection process.
Why Zach Wilson, BYU coaches have such high expectations for the offense in 2019.
What Elder Groberg hopes audiences will take away from 'The Other Side of Heaven 2.’
Questions raised about dating apps as search continues for missing Utah student
A look from our featured voices:
- Arianne Brown: The abortion story that made my family possible
- Pignanelli and Webb: Why city elections are critical to Utah's future
- Boyd Matheson: Selfies always fail to miss the most important part of capturing a moment
- Tiffany Gee Lewis: A house fit for other people
A look at our top-read stories:
- ‘I could tell you story after story’: The 6 degrees of Marie Osmond
- Guest opinion: What I learned from listening to the Beatles every day for a month
- Police searching for Mackenzie Lueck investigating at Salt Lake home; update expected
- Notre Dame athletic director weighs in on football series with BYU
News from the U.S. and world:
- Democrats Diverge on Economy and Immigration in First Debate (The New York Times)
- Fact-checking the first night of the first Democratic presidential debate (CNN)
- Boeing’s 737 Max Suffers Setback in Flight Simulator Test (The New York Times)
- The other photo that shows what's happening now at the border (CNN)
- "I hate it": Trump and lawmakers react to tragic photo of migrant father and daughter (CBS News)