TSALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic primary debates had their first round of action on Wednesday night.

Patricipants in the debate included:

Twitter had a lot to say during the event. We’ve collected several popular tweets from the entire night and shared them below.

President Donald Trump weighed in:

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Others talked about what they saw from the entire debate:

On a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is the debate having no impact and 10 is a huge impact, I'd guess this was like a 2 or a 3. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 27, 2019

Take note of what happened tonight. Not long ago, candidates didn’t talk about gun violence like this. Not this early in the election, not this powerfully. Tonight’s #DemDebate shows that our efforts are working. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 27, 2019

I don't know man. #DemDebate was all over the place. I can only imagine that's what early Wu Tang would have been like if they didn't have RZA to orchestrate. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 27, 2019

I’m exploding with excitement about the Democratic debates! (JOKE.) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2019

I need to learn Spanish by tomorrow night at 9. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 27, 2019

I’m beginning to think Democrats should start voting candidates off Survivor Island based on height. Vote the tallest ones out first. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 27, 2019

My takeaway is that Warren did excellent as expected, but didn't get enough time & that Castro really distinguished himself. #DemDebate — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 27, 2019

So far, every candidate on stage has told voters that the economy isn't working, despite the fact that most think it is. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 27, 2019

some of these names, I just don't need to learn, clearly — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 27, 2019

Two hours, but it's gonna feel like 200. https://t.co/ujP6lSSIsc — Roger Simon (@politicoroger) June 27, 2019

Striking to me how much the messaging here goes after Trump’s perceived strength, the state of the economy. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 27, 2019

Interesting how many of these candidates would rather talk about abortion than Medicare for all. — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 27, 2019

It appears the lower-tier candidates have decided its safer to try to flex by attacking O'Rourke than Warren. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 27, 2019

they should do e x a c t l y this again tomorrow night just to be fair — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) June 27, 2019

This is like a contest to see who can deliver platitudes most sincerely — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) June 27, 2019

when it's 10:22 and they get to climate change pic.twitter.com/ehHVpamegC — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 27, 2019

Twitter released a collective groan over closing statements.

Closing already? That flew by. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 27, 2019

closing statements are dumb and should be nixed in favor of literally anything else — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 27, 2019

These closing statements are a tornado of cliches #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2019

There was an awkward moment when the microphones weren’t working quite right, which had Twitter laughing.

Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow spent a long time setting up the second hour of the debate - had to cut to break when the mics didn’t work — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 27, 2019

Just don’t fix the audio. End the debate. Let us go to sleep. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 27, 2019

big loser of the night is this "Mike" guy — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) June 27, 2019

Yikes. NBC goes to break after technical snafu at #DemDebate. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 27, 2019

Hug a technical engineer. It’s a high-stress job, and when you eff up, everyone is real mad. — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) June 27, 2019

And the winner is… La La Land! — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) June 27, 2019

Castro and Beto sparred on the debate stage.

.@JulianCastro is winning this debate. Scored a hit with each answer so far. #demdebate — Tyler Norris (@TXTylerNorris) June 27, 2019

Castro is really going after Beto’s 3%. — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) June 27, 2019

Multiple candidates spoke in Spanish during the debate, which raised questions from Twitter.

I'm about to start grading the candidates on how good they sound in espanol. #DemDebate — Isadora Rangel (@IsadoraRangel2) June 27, 2019

Whoever has to transcribe all this cross-talk is about to set their keyboard on fire, right? — Rob Pegoraro (@robpegoraro) June 27, 2019

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker becomes a meme after Beto O'Rourke answers a debate question in Spanish.

Booker as Beto speaks in Spanish pic.twitter.com/pVYL3p0cun — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker, as Beto gives part of his answer in Spanish, and does not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/4jKNSrIPAx — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 27, 2019

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker later spoke in Spanish as well.

When Dad says "Hola, como estas?" to the waiter at the Mexican restaurant #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/64FY2LV6kp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019