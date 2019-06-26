Wilfredo Lee, AP
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., center, answers a question during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Miami. Listening from left are former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
TSALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic primary debates had their first round of action on Wednesday night.
Patricipants in the debate included:
Twitter had a lot to say during the event. We’ve collected several popular tweets from the entire night and shared them below.
President Donald Trump weighed in:
Others talked about what they saw from the entire debate:
Twitter released a collective groan over closing statements.
There was an awkward moment when the microphones weren’t working quite right, which had Twitter laughing.
Castro and Beto sparred on the debate stage.
Multiple candidates spoke in Spanish during the debate, which raised questions from Twitter.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker becomes a meme after Beto O'Rourke answers a debate question in Spanish.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker later spoke in Spanish as well.