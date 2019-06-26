SALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic Party’s primary candidates all had something to say on Wednesday night.

Candidates shared their thoughts on climate change, gun control and health care among several other topics. We’ve collected several of the top quotes and shared them below.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

"There’s going to be a worldwide need for green technology, ways to clean up the air, ways to clean up the water. We can be the ones to provide that. We need to go tenfold in our research and development in green energy going forward."

"It's time for us to make families come first."

"Gun violence is a national health emergency in this country. And we need to treat it like that ... We need to treat this like the virus that's killing our children."

"Short of a Democratic majority in the Senate, you better understand: the fight still goes on. It starts in the White House, and it means that everybody we energize in 2020 stays on the frontlines come January 2021."

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke

"This effort must be led by the young people ... The students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas changed the (gun) laws, making our democracy work, making sure interests, values, priorities are reflected in the laws we pass."

"Unless there's accountability and justice, this (opioid) crisis will continue. In my administration, we will hold them to account. We will make sure they pay a price. And we will help those that have been victims."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

"We've tried to arrest our way out of addiction for too long. It is time that we have a national urgency to deal with this problem and make the solutions that are working to actually be the law of our land.”

"I'm not going to have a primary platform to say, unilaterally, I'm going to rejoin that (Iran) deal ... If I have an opportunity to leverage a better deal, I'm going to do it."

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

"I don't believe only in reproductive freedom, I believe reproductive justice ... What that means is that just because a woman — or, let's not forget someone, in the trans community ... is poor, doesn't mean they shouldn't have the right to exercise that right to choose."

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

"We have to bring our troops home from Afghanistan … We are no better off in Afghanistan today than we were when this war began. That's why it's important to have a commander in chief who knows the cost of war.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

“The next thing I’ll do is put people to work in the jobs of the present and the future. Donald Trump is simply wrong. He says wind turbines cause cancer. We know they cause jobs."

"We are the first generation to feel the sting of climate change — and we are the last that can do something about it."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

"I just want to say there's three women up here who have fought pretty hard for women's right to choose.”

"This president has literally gone backward at a time when our economy needs immigrants."

“Immigrants do not diminish America, they are America.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

"Every time you talk about investing in people and their communities, you hear folks say there's not enough money ... There's plenty of money in this world, there's plenty of money in this country — it's just in the wrong hands.”

"For all the American citizens out there who fear you’re falling behind, the immigrants didn’t do that to you. The corporations did that to you. The 1 percent did that to you."

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

“I think we should be the party that keeps what’s working and fixes what’s broken.”

"All the big, transformative things we've ever done in this country's history have happened when huge majorities of the American people get behind them. Which is why we need real solutions, not impossible promises."

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan

"We need an industrial policy saying we're going dominate building electric vehicles. There's going to be 30 million made in the next 10 years. I want half of them made in the United States."

"If you go to Guantanamo Bay, there are terrorists that are held that get better health care than those kids that have tried to cross the border into the United States. That needs to stop."