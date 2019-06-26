SALT LAKE CITY — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke briefly sparred during the Democratic primary debates that had Twitter riled up.

Bill de Blasio again goes after Beto with an interruption, this time on immigration. Julián Castro cuts in to call for the elimination of Section 1325, which criminalizes crossing the border. pic.twitter.com/HTXR2dnjHB — Axios (@axios) June 27, 2019

Castro said O’Rourke supports section 1325 of the Immigration Act, which would criminalize border crossings. Castro said he would push to repeal this idea.

Castro told O’Rourke, “If you did your homework on this issue” in regards to O'Rourke’s talk about his understanding of border crossings.

"I just think it is a mistake," Castro said.

