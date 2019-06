SALT LAKE CITY — Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke spoke briefly in Spanish during the early part of Wednesday's debate among Democratic presidential candidates.

Watch the moment below.

.@BetoORourke responds to his first question in both English and Spanish during Night 1 of the #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/389FR2lCpO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 27, 2019

Social media immediately caught New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s face during the incident, sharing screenshots on Twitter.

.@BetoORourke answers in Spanish, but does not answer the question. — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 27, 2019

omg Booker’s face when Beto busted out the Spanish pic.twitter.com/O4oY4HowWK — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 27, 2019

Booker as Beto speaks in Spanish pic.twitter.com/pVYL3p0cun — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker, as Beto gives part of his answer in Spanish, and does not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/4jKNSrIPAx — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 27, 2019

This was my face too tbh #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jimlT11lPN — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) June 27, 2019

Booker and Warner thought bubble when Beto breaks out Espanol: so that's how it's gonna be... it's on pic.twitter.com/ZirC3rQU9o — CeciliaKang (@ceciliakang) June 27, 2019

#Beto appears to be the first candidate in history to dodge a question in two difference languages. #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/aNsLJNb3Tp — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 27, 2019