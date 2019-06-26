SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Ward is headed to El Paso for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game.

Ward was named to the Triple-A’s version of the Midsummer Classic, marking his first appearance in the Triple-A All-Star Game.

“Obviously, everybody’s excited for him. He’s definitely well-deserving of it. He’s had a great year offensively, he’s working his tail off playing all these different positions. He’s had a great attitude in playing left, first base, third base. He’s getting his work in and he’s definitely a pretty solid player,” Bees manager Lou Marson said.

Ward is batting .300 with a slugging percentage of .610 and an OPS of 1.040 on the season. He has hit 16 home runs, 18 doubles and has driven in 41 runs. The 25-year-old has shown his versatility this season in addition to his offensive prowess, playing left field, first base and third base for Salt Lake.

Ward is the 37th Triple-A All-Star in Salt Lake franchise history. He will have a familiar person in El Paso with him, as Bees pitching coach Pat Rice was also named to the All-Star coaching staff.

“I know that this league is a very hitter-friendly league with a lot of great hitters, so to be at the top of the list among hitters in this league is pretty special, so I’m excited,” Ward said.

The Triple-A All-Star Game will be held at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas on July 10 at 7 p.m. The contest features the Pacific Coast League All-Stars against the International League All-Stars. The game will be televised on MLB Network.