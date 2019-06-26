PROVO — An employee at an assisted living center in Utah County allegedly took his patients' medications and walked off duty in the middle of the night, leaving residents to fend for themselves, according to charging documents.

Daniel Keith Maloy, 42, of Payson, was charged by the Utah Attorney General's Office on Wednesday in 4th District Court with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and abuse of a vulnerable adult, a class A misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, sometime between the night of Dec. 22, 2017, and the morning of Dec. 23, 2017, Maloy was assigned to "care for multiple vulnerable adults, all residents who resided at Beehive Homes in Orem, Utah. As a medical technician, defendant was a caretaker who was to provide care for these vulnerable adults."

But during the overnight shift, when Maloy was the only employee present, he took medication that supposed to go to the residents, "and then walked off duty, leaving approximately nine residents with no care or supervision," the charges state.

When the next employee arrived at 6 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2017, she "found an elderly female resident walking around naked, two additional residents who had soiled themselves because they could not get out of bed without assistance, and three residents who had gone hours without receiving needed pain medications," according to charging documents.

Maloy took pain medications intended for at least three residents, the charges state.