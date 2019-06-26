SALT LAKE CITY — An Orem man twice convicted of sexual crimes involving juveniles has been arrested again after another alleged victim came forward.

Christopher Jeremy Prue, 27, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of two counts of child kidnapping and eight counts of rape of a child.

The alleged victim, now 17, reported to police that he met Prue "through a Pokemon game around 2014 when he was 12," according to a Utah County Jail report. Soon after, Prue picked up the boy and had sex with him in the back seat of a car, the report states.

The boy told police sexual contact with Prue had occurred "approximately eight times between summer 2014 and spring 2018 with him. It started when (the boy) was 12 years old and ended when he was 16 years old," according to the report.

When interviewed by police, Prue admitted to having sex with the boy and knowing how old he was but claimed it ended in 2016, the report states. However, investigators discovered Prue was "texting and Instagraming" up until the day he was arrested.

In 2016, Prue was convicted in 4th District Court of unlawful sexual activity with a minor after pleading no contest to the third-degree felony. In exchange for the plea, nine other counts of the same charge were dismissed, according to court records.

In that case, Prue, who was 22, had sex multiple times with a 15-year-old boy, according to charging documents. He received a suspended prison sentence of up to five years and instead was sentenced to one year in jail and place on three years probation.

A progress report submitted to the court in November noted that Prue "has done great" in sex offender treatment, and was doing "exceptionally well" since being released from jail.

In 2012, Prue pleaded guilty to amended charges two counts of attempted dealing in harmful materials to a minor. Prue, who was 20, sent explicit videos of himself to a 16-year-old boy, according to charging documents,