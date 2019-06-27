Contrary to a letter from a couple days ago attempting to denigrate Mrs. Sanders, I would suggest that Mrs. Sanders has done a fantastic job as President Trump's press secretary. She is so very equipped with just the right verbiage to use to promote the agenda of the president of our great country, which is her job.

While I and millions of Americans will miss her greatly, should she desire to run for governor of Arkansas, she would be superb for the job. Also, Arkansas is a great state, contrary to what the progressives proclaimed, those who attempted to slur the great state of Arkansas.

Jerry Rampton

Mapleton