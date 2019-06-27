I am horrified, angered, frustrated, and desperate at the travesty of children being separated from their parents and detained in unsafe, unsanitary, cruel, and inhumane conditions at facilities around the country. I am a mother to a 2-year old little boy and my guts feel like they are getting ripped out thinking about a situation where he is separated from me and treated in such a way. These children are such innocent little creatures, and are extremely vulnerable, both physically and emotionally. These children have the right to safe, sanitary and caring conditions. Imagine your own children and grandchildren in such a facility. All children deserve our care and protection.

The time is now to take swift action to 1) immediately improve conditions in the facilities where children are detained and 2) rapidly work to reunite children with their families. This is a human rights crisis, the likes of which I never thought I would see within the borders of the United States. And it pains me as a citizen of the U.S. that my government is committing such travesties, leading to the harm and death of innocent children. I urge Sen. Lee, Rep. Curtis and Sen. Romney to do everything they can to initiate immediate action. This has been delayed way too long, and so much harm is being wrought.

Maura Hahnenberger

Sandy