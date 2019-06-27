It seems everybody is lambasting the news with the idiom "fake news." Is this a recent phenomenon? Discounting yellow journalism or jingoism, have previous generations experienced similar situations? Thomas Jefferson said "Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper...Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle."

Our best bet, beyond giving up news altogether, is to gather information from several sources. Newspapers, news magazines, local and national television news reports or even podcasts. Relying on one source for news information may not always be a reliable guide to "truthful news."

Joe Spendlove

Salt Lake City