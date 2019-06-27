A total of 18 BYU gymnasts were honored by the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference in June with Academic All-MRGC accolades.
In order to achieve this honor, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher during the 2018-19 season.
Southern Utah earned 19 selections, followed closely by BYU's 18. Overall, the MRGC recognized 63 athletes for their academic achievements.
Under the direction of BYU gymnastics head coach Guard Young, the Cougar gymnasts managed to maintain impressive grades while simultaneously hitting the team’s highest scores since 2004. For the first time in 15 years, BYU gymnastics achieved a meet score of 197.000 this past season.
BYU Academic All-MRGC recipients
Rachel Bain, freshman
Rebekah Bean, freshman
Abby Beeston, freshman
Abby Boden, sophomore
Helody Cyrenne, freshman
Jordan Danbury, sophomore
Kelly Higginson, freshman
Cheyenne Hill, senior
Shannon Hortman-Evans, junior
Gabby Hubbard, freshman
Ashley Kernan, freshman
Melanie Lockhart, freshman
Lexi Mather, freshman
Hannah Miller, junior
Abbey Miner, sophomore
Natasha Trejo-Marsh, senior
Brittney Vitkauskas, freshman
Angel Zhong, junior