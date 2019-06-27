A total of 18 BYU gymnasts were honored by the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference in June with Academic All-MRGC accolades.

In order to achieve this honor, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher during the 2018-19 season.

Southern Utah earned 19 selections, followed closely by BYU's 18. Overall, the MRGC recognized 63 athletes for their academic achievements.

Under the direction of BYU gymnastics head coach Guard Young, the Cougar gymnasts managed to maintain impressive grades while simultaneously hitting the team’s highest scores since 2004. For the first time in 15 years, BYU gymnastics achieved a meet score of 197.000 this past season.

BYU Academic All-MRGC recipients

Rachel Bain, freshman

Rebekah Bean, freshman

Abby Beeston, freshman

Abby Boden, sophomore

Helody Cyrenne, freshman

Jordan Danbury, sophomore

Kelly Higginson, freshman

Cheyenne Hill, senior

Shannon Hortman-Evans, junior

Gabby Hubbard, freshman

Ashley Kernan, freshman

Melanie Lockhart, freshman

Lexi Mather, freshman

Hannah Miller, junior

Abbey Miner, sophomore

Natasha Trejo-Marsh, senior

Brittney Vitkauskas, freshman

Angel Zhong, junior