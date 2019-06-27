SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Air Lines wants you to slide into their DMs if you’ve got a problem.

Delta will soon test a new feature that will allow travelers to send Delta messages from their Apple devices if they have any questions or problems on their flight, according to USA Today.

The company hopes to make this a feature on their mobile app, assuming everything goes well. The service will provide an alternative to the current model, which includes people tweeting or reaching out to Delta via social media for answers.

"It's about moving with the technology and the idea of communicating with the customer the way they want to do business,'' Tori Forbes-Roberts, Delta's vice president of reservation sales and customer care, told USA Today.

"Our goal is to have a response time in both places measured in minutes, single-digit minutes,'' she said.

Read more: Got a question or gripe about your Delta flight? Soon, you'll be able to 'text' for help(USA Today)

Similar: Delta added in-flight text messaging options back in 2017 through its Gogo Wi-Fi service, according to The New York Times. Through Gogo, Delta passengers can use iMessage, Facebook Messenger and more.