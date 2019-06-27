SALT LAKE CITY — “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is reportedly ruling out a potential title idea for the third film.

Gunn shared a screenshot on Instagram from a fan requesting that the next film not be called “Asgardians of the Galaxy,” which is a callback to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) joining the Guardians team and calling them the “Asgardians of the Galaxy.” It’s also the name of a comic series from Marvel, too, according to Digital Spy.

In Gunn’s post, he wrote “Don’t worry” over the fan’s request, indicating that the film won’t be called “Asgardians of the Galaxy.”

Yes, but: None of this is official until Marvel releases the film’s title, poster and trailer.

Still: “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth told CinemaBlend he wants to appear in the upcoming “Guardians” movie.

"I'd play that character again. I love it so much — especially if there's something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time,” Hemsworth said.

"It really felt like a totally different character. And I don't even know when or if they're shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3]. After the Avengers press tour, I kind of went and buried my head in the sand."

What they’re saying: “While many characters had their arcs wrapped in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ like Black Widow, Iron Man, and Captain America, Thor was one of the only original Avengers to seemingly get a new arc by the end, giving up reign of New Asgard to Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie just so he could go with the Guardians of the Galaxy,” according to ComicBook.com.

