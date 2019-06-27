SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Airlines will now allow passengers flying to the Dominican Republic to cancel or rebook their flights without additional fees, according to CNN.

Specifically, Delta is covering flights to and from Punta Cana, which is located on the eastern side of the island, because a number of American tourists have died there in the last year, according to CNN.

The waiver will cover flights through Aug. 15. If passengers rebook, they must start their travel plans for a date no later than Nov. 20.

Yes, but: Passengers who cancel their flight altogether will get credit they can use on Delta up to one year after the original booking date.

Other airlines: American Airlines, JetBlue and Sun Country all said they would work with passengers to change or cancel flights to the Dominican Republic, too. United Airlines will deal with the situation on a case-by-case basis, according to Fox News.

“With safety as our top priority, we continue to monitor the events in the Dominican Republic,” wrote United Airlines in a statement obtained by Fox News. “We have not issued a travel waiver at this time, but will work with customers on a case by case basis.”

Context: Dozens of U.S. tourists have died in the Dominican Republic in the last 18 months, according to The Washington Post. In response, flight cancellations have increased with 45 cancellations from June 1-17 alone.