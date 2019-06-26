SALT LAKE CITY — USA Network has released the first trailer for “Psych: The Movie 2,” but fans are going to need to wait for it a little longer.

ComicBook.com reports the sequel will reunite James Roday and Dule Hill’s Shawn and Gus with Timothy Omundson’s Chief Carlton “Lassie” Lassiter. The announcement trailer can be seen on Twitter.

“Put everything you love on hold, hit pause, because ‘Psych’ is coming back!” Roday says.

The film is currently slated for a nebulous “holiday” release date and will feature Omundson’s return to Santa Barbara, California — an apparent “hotbed for murder,” Roday notes — after suffering a stroke.

Entertainment Weekly also notes the film will feature Joel McHale (“Community”) as a mysterious character from Lassie’s past and Jimmi Simpson as Mary Lightly, a recurring character from the original series.

According to USA Network, “Psych: The Movie 2” will follow the series’ characters reuniting after Lassiter is attacked. As he recovers in the hospital, the Santa Barbara police chief enlists Shawn, a fake psychic, and Gus to uncover the meaning behind his hallucinations.

“Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever,” the description reads.