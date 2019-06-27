SALT LAKE CITY — Just like Chris Hemsworth’s Thor learns, grows and changes from film to film, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will do the same in the upcoming Disney Plus show based on the God of Mischief.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hiddleston says “Loki” will be a “new departure” for the ever-evolving fan-favorite character. Hiddleston also said he appreciates how audiences have connected with Loki.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies,” he said. “I could never have expected it. I feel very fortunate that this character has connected with people.”

While Loki was killed by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War,” the follow-up film “Avengers: Endgame” showed another version of Loki use the Tesseract to escape SHIELD’s custody. The Wrap speculates this moment could precede the new series, which will show Loki influencing historical events on Earth.

According to Business Insider, “Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed the god created a new timeline. “The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality,” Joe Russo said.

According to Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige revealed a first look at the series to Disney investors earlier this month. The presentation included a shot of the logo and an image of Hiddleston’s Loki standing in front of a theater showing Stephen Spielberg’s “Jaws,” indicating a part of the film could take place in the 1970s.

Kevin Feige shows off the first image from the Loki TV series. Kevin, down in front! https://t.co/KARYR9nR4l pic.twitter.com/1WeB9dB39k — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 10, 2019

A date for the series isn’t set, but Disney Plus will launch this November.