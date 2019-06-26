MIDVALE — A man who police say pointed a gun at his parentes in their Midvale home and continuously pulled the trigger has been charged.

The couple did not receive any serious injuries, however, because the gun continuously malfunctioned, according to charging documents.

Greg. R. McCleery, 37, of Midvale, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

On June 15, McCleery entered his parents' home, went into their bedroom, pointed a gun to his father's head and pulled the trigger, the charges state.

"The gun did not fire and (McCleery) tried to fix the malfunction," according to the charges.

McCleery again pulled the trigger, and nothing happened, the charges state.

The parents told McCleery to leave. He responded by hitting his father in the head with the gun, and then pointed the gun at his mother's head "and pulled the trigger multiple times," the charges state.

When the gun did not go off, McCleery left the room, and then returned "while placing more bullets in the clip," the charges state. He then "continued to point the gun at (his parents) while pulling the trigger. The gun never fired and (McCleery) finally left the room."