SALT LAKE CITY — Kennedy Stoner, a friend of the missing Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck, appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime” on Tuesday and opened up about her missing friend Lueck.

Here are some highlights from her interview. You can watch the full segment in the video below or on Fox News.

“I honestly am just as confused as everyone else. I don’t know why she would be meeting someone that late, especially at a park just to — I don’t know where she would go. I don’t know anyone that lives in North Salt Lake, so I’m just as confused. I don’t understand it.”

“Oh, I miss her to death. I worry about her every night. I’m still not sleeping. I woke up feeling sick today, so it’s taking a very big emotional toll on me and everyone.”

On Lueck's grandmother’s funeral: “I know this is a very traumatic event for her. She was close with her grandma. She’s close with all of her family. And so, I had texted with her over that weekend just letting her know that I was there for her and if there was anything that I could do, but after that I hadn’t heard. … She didn’t text back, but that’s just because I was assuming she was getting a lot of the same messages. But she was still on social media the entire time that she was there, so I didn’t have reason to worry at that time.”

