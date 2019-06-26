SALT LAKE CITY — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will wrap up Marvel’s Infinity Saga on July 2, but what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

According to JOE, Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the MCU, hopes to see Miles Morales introduced following the success of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Shameik Moore voiced Morales in the Academy Award-winning animated film.

“He’s really really good in it. But I’m just excited to introduce Miles into our own universe one day. I think that’s going to be really good,” Holland said.

In the comics, Miles Morales became the second Spider-Man of the Ultimate Marvel universe after Peter Parker’s apparent death, according to Marvel. While he shares most of his powers with the original Spider-Man, Morales can also camouflage himself and shock his enemies with a venom blast.

Miles also eventually crossed over to the main Marvel universe, according to Syfy. The MCU has already hinted at his presence through his uncle, Aaron Davis — in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Davis (Donald Glover) mentions during an interrogation that he has a nephew living nearby.

A deleted scene from the film can also be seen on YouTube and shows Davis calling Morales to apologize for being webbed to a car by Spider-Man.

Bustle also reports that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in 2017 that Morales is present in the MCU, and encouraged fans to look for hints in the future.

"We definitely want you to go 'He’s there. He’s there somewhere,'" Feige said.

However, fans shouldn’t expect the younger Spider-Man to show up in “Far From Home.” When asked by Screen Rant if Morales is present in the film, producer Eric Carroll replied with a definitive “no.”