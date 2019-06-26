SALT LAKE CITY — The Cleveland Cavaliers introduced former Utah Jazz assistant Antonio Lang last Wednesday as its newest assistant to join new head coach John Beilein’s coaching staff.

Now, exactly one week later, another one of Jazz head coach Quin Snyder’s assistants, Fotis Katsikaris, has accepted a new opportunity to return overseas.

Katsikaris has agreed to a two-year deal as the head coach of Herbalife Gran Canaria in Spain after spending one season in Utah.

"Fotis Katsikaris was a tremendous addition to our staff this past season and we thank him for his contributions to our organization,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

“Returning to the ACB League as a head coach, where he had a great career in the past, is an incredible opportunity,” he continued. “While I know what a difficult decision this was for him, we all look forward to following his success. Basketball is thriving as a global game and we will continue to grow with it as we explore opportunities to learn from international coaches."

Katsikaris, a native of Korydallos, Greece, was the first-ever Greek NBA assistant coach. Prior to Utah, he served as head coach of Iberostar Tenerife of the Liga ACB in Spain plus coached the Greek National Team from 2014-16.