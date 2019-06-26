SALT LAKE CITY — A photo showing a 25-year-old Salvadoran father and his 23-month-old daughter lying dead, face down in muddy water along the banks of the Rio Grande has revived concern about the dangers immigrants face.

The photo has been widely shared on social media. Everyone from U.S. presidential candidates to Pope Francis have expressed sorrow over the tragic story the photo tells. But will this moment of grief be enough to change the immigration debate? Or will the photo pass into our memories as the conversation turns, once again, to national interests over individual lives?

“Will it change anything? It should,” journalist Julia Le Duc, who took the photo, told The Guardian. “These families have nothing, and they are risking everything for a better life. If scenes like this don’t make us think again — if they don’t move our decision-makers — then our society is in a bad way.”

The photo shows Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez with his daughter Valeria in the hours after the pair attempted to cross from Mexico to the United States. Her head is tucked inside his shirt and her tiny arm draped over his neck. They were fleeing poverty in El Salvador with a plan to apply for asylum in the U.S., according to The New York Times.

"The image represents a poignant distillation of the perilous journey migrants face on their passage north to the United States, and the tragic consequences that often go unseen in the loud and caustic debate over border policy," the Times reported.

Warning: Graphic photo below.

Julia Le Duc, Associated Press The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, June 24, 2019, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. Martinez's wife, Tania told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. This photograph was first published in the Mexican newspaper La Jornada.

It's not the first photo to capture the world's attention and help people see the personal suffering endured by individuals affected by international or national conditions or events.

Photos of a starving child in Sudan with a vulture hovering nearby in 1993, a firefighter cradling an injured girl after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, a drowned 3-year-old Syrian refugee boy on the Mediterranean Sea shore in 2015, a stunned and bleeding Syrian child pulled from the rubble in Aleppo in 2016, and most recently, a Honduran mother holding two children and fleeing tear gas at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018 have inspired sympathy for those facing famine, war and violence. Each photo galvanized public interest in finding solutions for big problems.

As the photo was shared Tuesday, Democrats in the House were moving toward approval of an emergency $4.5 billion humanitarian aid bill to address the plight of asylum-seekers at the border, The New York Times reported.

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat and chairman of the Hispanic Caucus, grew emotional as he discussed the photograph and said he hoped it would make a difference among lawmakers and the American public, according to the Times.

“It’s very hard to see that photograph,” Castro said, as reported by The New York Times.

Also on Tuesday, the acting head of the Customs and Border Protection agency, John Sanders, resigned amid reports that older children were caring for toddlers at a facility in Clint, Texas, and that they lacked adequate food, water and sanitation, according to USA Today.

Martínez's wife, Tania Vanessa Ávalos, told officials her husband and daughter made it across the river on the first attempt. But when he tried to go back for his wife, the toddler tried to follow and fell into the water. She said her husband grabbed the toddler, but the two were swept away by the strong current, according to news reports.

In response to the the deaths of the father and child, Salvadoran Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Hill asked citizens of El Salvador to stay in the country and work with the government as it tries to solve the economic issues that cause many to migrate north, CNN reported.

"Our country is in mourning, again. I beg you, to all the families, parents, don't risk it. Life is worth a lot more," Hill said, according to CNN's report.

Attempts to cross the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico between ports of entry have long been perilous. A total of 283 immigrant deaths were recorded last year, Fox News reported.

Totals for this year have not yet been released, but in recent weeks two babies, a toddler and a woman succumbed to sweltering heat in the Rio Grande Valley, three children and an adult died after their raft capsized on the Rio Grande, and a 6-year-old from India was found dead in Arizona.

"Very regrettable that this would happen," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday, according to Fox News. "We have always denounced that as there is more rejection in the United States, there are people who lose their lives in the desert or crossing (the river)."

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, told Fox News that while the photo is “heartbreaking,” lawmakers and activists need to focus on reducing the flow of immigrants by working with Mexico and the Central American countries to discourage illegal immigration.

“Of course we should provide adequate care to migrants who come into our custody, but the real goal must be to end the policies that are encouraging people to make the dangerous choice of trying to come here illegally,” she said.

The image also drew reactions from Democratic presidential candidates, who blamed the Trump administration's immigration policies for the tragic deaths.

Even Pope Francis spoke out about the photo.

“The pope is profoundly saddened by their death, and is praying for them and for all migrants who have lost their lives while seeking to flee war and misery,” Alessandro Gisotti, the Vatican’s interim spokesperson, told reporters Wednesday.

A series of "remain in Mexico" policies, including the use of “metering,” which limits the number of asylum-seekers allowed to make claims each day, has left thousands of immigrants stuck in northern Mexico, according to New York Magazine. In addition, the administration’s use of the border patrol and military troops to prevent asylum-seekers from reaching ports of entry has had a chilling effect on established asylum processes.

"As they wait to make their asylum claims, some reach a point of desperation and attempt to enter the U.S. via the desert or by crossing the Rio Grande," New York Magazine reported. "That, inevitably, has led to people dying."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said at a hearing Wednesday, “I don’t want to see another picture like that on the U.S. border. We need to start doing something. It’s well past time," according to CNN.