WASHINGTON — Two Utah teacher will get an upclose look at history during the White House Historical Association's fourth annual White House History Teacher Institute this summer.

The weeklong immersive educational experience will be held for two groups of 30 teachers from across the country, including Madi Feist, from Fort Herriman Middle School, and Brittany Holman, from Westlake High School and Cedar Valley High School.

During the week the teachers will visit historic sites, gain introductions to new education resources and technology, and learn about White House history from White House historians and former White House staff.

The first group of teachers will attend July 8-12 and the second group will attend July 22-26. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, teachers will be immersed in White House history, learning about topics that include the construction and expansion of the White House, the evolving role of the first lady, the art of diplomacy in the executive branch, and the role of the White House as a living museum for the American people.

Educators will also sample and provide feedback on classroom tools created by the White House Historical Association.

Participants were selected from a pool of candidates and represent more than 30 states, Washington, D.C., and the country of France. Teachers also represent the elementary, middle, and high school level with a majority specializing in social studies.

Registration for the White House History Teacher Institute in 2020 will be available in late fall of 2019 at whitehousehistory.org.