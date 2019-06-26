MIDVALE — Unified police are investigating a shooting that left a woman on life support.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call that a 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her head near 200 West and 8600 South during a suicide attempt, said police Sgt. Melody Gray.

But when officers arrived and began interviewing people, statements made by witnesses "didn't add up," she said. Because of that, the case is now being treated as a "suspicious" shooting, she said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. As of Wednesday, no one had been arrested.