Stock image
Unified police are investigating a shooting that left a woman on life support.

MIDVALE — Unified police are investigating a shooting that left a woman on life support.

Comment on this story

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call that a 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her head near 200 West and 8600 South during a suicide attempt, said police Sgt. Melody Gray.

But when officers arrived and began interviewing people, statements made by witnesses "didn't add up," she said. Because of that, the case is now being treated as a "suspicious" shooting, she said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. As of Wednesday, no one had been arrested.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
Add a comment