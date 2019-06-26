ZION NATIONAL PARK — Law enforcement officials in the park will be keeping an eye out for those drinking and driving over the four-day Fourth of July weekend.

Drivers to the park should expect increased road patrols and expanded checkpoints. Visitors should note that consuming or carrying an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle is illegal in national parks.

Impaired driving crashes killed 10,874 people in 2017 in the United States, accounting for 29% of all traffic-related deaths. That is an average of one alcohol impaired driving fatality every 48 minutes.

According to the National Park Service, one person dies in a motor vehicle crash every week on park roadways.

Zion National Park rangers aim to make sure visitors have an enjoyable and safe, which means obeying traffic regulations, wearing seat belts and paying attention to the road. Visitors who are planning to drink should assign a designated driver.