SALT LAKE CITY — Could there be news forthcoming on the BYU-Notre Dame football series?

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick sounds optimistic.

In a question-and-answer session with The Athletic’s Pete Sampson, Swarbrick discussed the series when asked about scheduling for the Fighting Irish.

“We absolutely will be playing BYU again and look forward to having more detail about that in the near future,” Swarbick told The Athletic.

Sampson followed up by asking if the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, scheduled to open in 2020, would be a possible location for a future game.

“We look forward to having more detail about that in the near future," Swarbrick said, after laughing in response to the question.

BYU and Notre Dame originally announced a six-game series in 2010, a series that was cut to three games when the Irish entered into a scheduling agreement with the ACC. So far, there have only been two games played in the series, in 2012 and 2013. Both games were played in South Bend, Indiana.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe showed optimism about the agreement with Notre Dame during the Cougars' media day in 2018.

“Notre Dame always intended to do right by the contract, there are just a lot of changes at Notre Dame right now,” Holmoe said. “What we have working out right now is better than a check."

Notre Dame doesn't have an open spot on its future schedules until 2022, according to fbschedules.com.