SALT LAKE CITY — “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell and contestant Lamont Landers clashed on Tuesday night’s episode after Cowell interrupted Landers’ performance.

Landers tried to sing “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green. But Cowell, just mere seconds into the performance, stopped the audition.

“I'm just wondering whether we should just come up with a better song, because your problem is that you don't take risks,” Cowell said.

Yikes.

Landers didn’t take too much offense to Cowell’s words. He literally shrugged.

“Lamont, I wouldn’t shrug to that. I wouldn’t. So you want to come back this afternoon with another song? It’s not me, it’s you,” Cowell warned.

Cowell continued, “I think you should come back later 'cause right now we're not understanding each other.”

Landers then asked the crowd, “What do you guys want?”

Landers later returned to perform “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn, but Cowell stopped the performance again. Landers told the audience not to clap after that, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Landers finally performed one last song that won over the hearts of Cowell and the audience, receiving four yes votes.

“I know what it's like when it's frustrating and you get criticized, and you think you're right, but something's getting in the way, and you get frustrated, and then sometimes someone gives you a little bit of advice and it opens the door. I think the door has just opened for you here,” Cowell said.

Similarly, judge Julianne Hough told Landers, "You’re like an egg right now and we’re cracking it open slowly but surely.”