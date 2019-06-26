SALT LAKE CITY — DC Comics is apparently the United States’ favorite superhero publisher, according to a new search data study.

Utah, though? The Beehive State is firmly entrenched in Marvel fandom.

ComicBook.com reports the new study comes from USDish, a reseller of Dish cable products. The company used Google Trends data to analyze favorite comic publishers and corresponding superheroes for all 50 states.

According to the study, 32 states prefer DC and 14 states — including Utah — preferred Marvel. Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico and Kentucky also appeared to be neutral on the matter.

Additionally, Superman appears to be the most popular hero in eight states, while Supergirl and Hulk tie for second with seven each. Thor and Batman round out the top three with five states in the bag.

Utah, on the other hand, has the only split victory in the nation, favoring both Iron Man and Captain America. According toGoogle Trends, both heroes have similar search interest in Utah over the last 12 months barring April 28 through May 4, where Iron Man was searched more often — likely due to his sacrifice in “Avengers: Endgame,” which was released on April 26.

It’s also worth noting these results aren’t set in stone — last year Marvel came out on top overall in another study from USDish. Additionally, Utah preferred DC. The state did have two favorite superheroes — but instead of Iron Man, Captain America went head to head with Batman.

Marvel and DC heroes (and villains) can next be seen on the big screen in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on July 2 and in Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” on Oct. 4.