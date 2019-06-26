SALT LAKE CITY — The general manager of City Creek Center has been named chairwoman of the Salt Lake Chamber’s board of governors.

Linda Wardell, who has served as the board’s vice chairwoman, will take over for Steve Starks, president of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment, on July 1. Dominion Energy’s Craig Wagstaff will serve as vice chairman.

Wardell, who oversees City Creek Center’s retail operations, also serves on the board of the Downtown Alliance, the executive committee of the Women’s Leadership Institute, the Zions Bank advisory board and the business advisory board at Westminster College.

Derek Miller, president and CEO of the chamber, praised Wardell for her leadership skills to her commitment to better the community.

"We are excited to see what this upcoming year will bring as we work together to further the chamber's mission,” he said in a statement.