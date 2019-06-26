SALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic debates will kick off Wednesday night and continue on Thursday night with back-to-back nights of political sparring.

Here’s a quick guide of what you need to know about the debates, including how to watch and stream.

Where are the Democratic debates?

The Democratic debates will take place in Miami, beginning on Wednesday and concluding on Thursday.

What time do the Democratic debates start?

The debates will run from 7-9 p.m. MDT (or 9 to 11 p.m. EDT).

Where can I watch the Democratic debates?

There are a lot of ways to watch the Democratic debates. They will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

Who will debate on Wednesday night?

Who will debate on Thursday night?

Who is moderating the Democratic debates?

NBC picked five moderators for the Democratic debates. Read more about them at the Deseret News.

Savannah Guthrie

Lester Holt

Chuck Todd

Rachel Maddow

José Díaz-Balart

What do you I need to know?

There’s a lot to know about the candidates before you watch the debates. We’ve collected a few articles below you can read if you want to do some light reading before the debates start.