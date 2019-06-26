SALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic debates will kick off Wednesday night and continue on Thursday night with back-to-back nights of political sparring.
Here’s a quick guide of what you need to know about the debates, including how to watch and stream.
Where are the Democratic debates?
The Democratic debates will take place in Miami, beginning on Wednesday and concluding on Thursday.
What time do the Democratic debates start?
The debates will run from 7-9 p.m. MDT (or 9 to 11 p.m. EDT).
Where can I watch the Democratic debates?
There are a lot of ways to watch the Democratic debates. They will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.
Who will debate on Wednesday night?
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
Who will debate on Thursday night?
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Author Marianne Williamson
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
Who is moderating the Democratic debates?
NBC picked five moderators for the Democratic debates. Read more about them at the Deseret News.
- Savannah Guthrie
- Lester Holt
- Chuck Todd
- Rachel Maddow
- José Díaz-Balart
What do you I need to know?
There's a lot to know about the candidates before you watch the debates. We've collected a few articles below you can read if you want to do some light reading before the debates start.
