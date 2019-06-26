WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a West Valley man who allegedly dragged another man while driving from the scene of an accident, eventually running him over.

Thiap Ngor Kuany Ngor, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday for investigation of aggravated robbery, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, following too closely and driving on a suspended license.

On June 19, Ngor allegedly rear-ended another vehicle, according to the report. Ngor then called the man he had just hit over to his vehicle and asked to use his phone.

"The victim walked over to the driver side of the vehicle and was handing the phone over to Thiap. Thiap then grabs hold of the victim's arm and drives off, in doing this the victim was dragged with the vehicle and once his legs had been run over by the suspect vehicle, the victim was able to let go," the report states.

On Monday, West Valley police found the vehicle involved in the incident and had it impounded. The officer then made contact with Ngor and placed him under arrest.

In January, Ngor was charged with aggravated assault, child abuse and threat of violence after allegedly punching his 14-year-old sister in the face and chasing his brother with a knife, according to charging documents. The case was later dismissed when the alleged victims failed to show up for court.