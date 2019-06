After contacting coaches and athletic directors from every high school in Utah, the Deseret News has compiled the following list of the estimated 700 seniors from the 2019 graduating class who received an athletic and/or academic scholarship to play college sports.

Alta

Remedy Akoteu, football (SUU)

Emilee Astle, girls tennis (BYU)

Sadie Babka, volleyball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Ethan Bell, boys soccer (Dixie State)

Danny Bryson, volleyball (Southern Nevada)

Dymente Fa'amafoe, football (Utah State)

Brandon Folau, football (Snow College)

Eric Folau, football (Snow College)

Kenny Kocherscheidt, boys soccer (Columbia International, S.C.)

Semisi Maka, football (Snow College)

Setefano Malieitulua, football (Southern Virginia)

Samasoni Peaua, football (Eastern New Mexico)

Lydia Stauber, girls swimming (Morningside College, Iowa)

Chris Stephenson, boys soccer (Midland, Neb.)

Rachel Twede, girls soccer (Weber State)

Sadie Utley, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Altamont

McKay Foy, wrestling (UVU)

American Fork

Boone Abbott, football (Hawaii)

Stockton Bramwell, football (SUU)

Dalton Brems, boys track/cross-country (BYU)

Stockton Brems, baseball (Miles CC, Mont.)

Aubrey Card, girls lacrosse (Fresno State)

Alton Christensen, boys lacrosse (Westminster)

Carson Clinger, boys track/cross-country (BYU)

Joe Corbridge, boys track/cross-country (Weber State)

Tanner Cuff, boys basketball (USU Eastern)

Colbi Draney, softball (Skagit Valley, Wash.)

Luke Grundvig, boys track/cross-country (BYU)

Hayden Franson, boys basketball (USU Eastern)

Hailey Hess, girls track/cross-country (BYU)

Mackenzie Hess, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Madison Hess, girls track/cross-country (Utah State)

Addie Holmstead, girls soccer/basketball (Westminster)

Braydon Howard, baseball (Miles CC, Mont.)

Isaac Johnson, boys basketball (Oregon)

Travis Johnson, baseball (SLCC)

Rachel McCarthy, girls soccer (BYU)

Lily Nettesheim, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Becky Olsen, girls soccer (SLCC)

Dawson Parry, baseball (Miles CC, Mont.)

Chase Roberts, football (BYU)

Sierra Savage, girls lacrosse (Central Michigan)

Jamie Shepherd, girls soccer (BYU)

Trey Stewart, boys basketball (UVU)

Byrnley Thompson, girls golf (Northern Idaho)

Kyle Thompson, football (Weber State)

Preston Viehweg, football (SUU)

Bear River

Hadley Davis, baseball (Clark CC, Wash.)

Tyler Hinkle, baseball (William Penn, Iowa)

Ben Lomond

LaDeitra Hobson, girls basketball (Western Wyoming CC)

Bingham

Sophia Badell, softball (Southern Virginia)

Tess Blair, girls golf (Sacramento State, Calif.)

Taylor Davis, boys soccer (Snow College)

Ace Felise, baseball (Barstow CC, Calif.)

Carissa Graff, girls golf (Indiana Tech)

Briasen Harward, football (SUU)

Peyton Jones, baseball (California State-Fullerton)

Lolani Langi, football (Boise State)

David Latu, football (Snow College)

Corbin Lowrance, boys soccer (SLCC)

Brenna Martin, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Maggie McCord, girls basketball (Dixie State)

Avi Parikh, football (Dixie State)

Simote Pepa, football (Utah)

Ava Rasmussen, volleyball (Central Wyoming CC)

Junior Tafuna, football (Utah)

Hannah Thompson, volleyball (Casper, Wyo.)

Dylan Tidwell, boys track/cross-country (Weber State)

Journey Tupea, volleyball (North Idaho)

Myles Youngblood, boys basketball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Bonneville

Hank Bushell, boys basketball (Green River CC, Wash.)

Karly Connolly, girls soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Ashley Croyle, girls soccer (Arizona State)

Sydney Simmons, girls soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Hayden Rupe, girls soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Jessi Lane, girls soccer (Snow College)

Kinnon Finder, boys basketball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Avery Best, volleyball (USU Eastern)

Abigail Van Vossen, volleyball (Central Wyoming)

Sydnee Smith, softball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Jorge Vasquez, boys track/cross-country (UVU)

Aiden Womack, boys track/cross-country (UVU)

Bountiful

Jace Jensen, boys track/cross-country (BYU)

Ashlee McPhearson, softball (Southern Idaho)

Laurie Murphy, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Parker Nicoll, football (BYU)

Isaac Parry, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Brig Willard, football (Snow College)

Box Elder

Ethyn Butler, football (Peru State, Neb.)

Tyson Madson, football (Snow College)

Emily Isaacson, girls basketball (Dixie State)

Bernard Pena, football (Peru State, Neb.)

Brighton

Rachel Butler, girls swimming (Minnesota)

Kaitlyn Conley, girls soccer (Utah)

Alex Fankhauser, boys soccer (BYU)

Parker Hagen, baseball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Kyla Hoster, girls golf (Idaho State)

Braxton Jones, boys soccer (USU Eastern)

Josh Loomis, boys soccer (Westminster)

Brennan Neeley, boys soccer (Westminster)

Harrison Nuttall, boys soccer (Fort Lewis, Colo.)

Halle O’Neal, girls swimming (St. Francis, Penn.)

Canyon View

Taylee Braegger, softball (Western Nebraska)

Easton Brandt, boys track/cross-country (SUU)

Morgan Haag, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Brady Lowry, wrestling (Colorado Northwest)

Mason Lyman, boys basketball (Hartnell, Calif.)

Keslee Sherman, girls golf (New Mexico State)

Carbon

Ty Anderson, baseball (USU Eastern)

MaKade Bradley, football (Southern Virginia)

Katelyn Cripps, softball (SLCC)

Derek Hillam, boys basketball (USU Eastern)

Jodi Noyes, girls basketball (Lower Columbia, Wash.)

Cedar

Bridger Bunnell, baseball (Augustana, S.D.)

Drake Fakahua, football (SUU)

Kasie Kelmic, girls track/cross-country (SUU)

Harley Taylor, girls track/cross-country (SUU)

Kenzie Waters, softball (Southern Idaho)

Mic Webster, girls track/cross-country (BYU)

Jasie York, girls track/cross-country (Utah)

Clearfield

Kiersten Boyack, girls basketball (Wenatchee Valley, Wash.)

Bryson Hirabayashi, boys golf (Utah State)

Copper Hills

Trevon Allfrey, boys basketball (Seattle)

Allyson Bates, softball (Wenatchee Valley, Wash.)

Kaylee Butterworth, softball (Idaho State)

Perry Dettling, boys basketball (Green River CC)

Breaunna Gillen, girls basketball (Dixie State)

Carson LaDue, baseball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Jackson Laird, baseball (Lane CC, Ore.)

Hailee Lamoreaux, softball (Southern Idaho)

Hannah Lamoreaux, softball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Alaina Montanez, softball (SLCC)

Chase Taylor, baseball (BYU)

Corner Canyon

Megan Astle, girls soccer (Utah State)

Keaton Bills, football (Utah)

Madison Brunatti, volleyball (Utah State)

Jamie Connell, girls golf (Idaho State)

Robbie Gallo, baseball (Ottawa, Ariz.)

Josee Haycock, softball (SLCC)

Kingsley Holliday, football (SUU)

Kaytlyn Larsen, girls soccer (SLCC)

Kemery Martin, girls basketball (Utah)

Kayla Milford, girls soccer (Air Force)

John Mitchell, football (SUU)

Abbi Opheikens, softball (Lake Region State, N.D.)

Lexi Parker, softball (Western Nebraska CC)

Kenzie Taylor, girls soccer (SLCC)

Suzie Taylor, girls golf (Westmont, Calif.)

Gabe Toombs, boys basketball (Purdue Northwestern, Ind.)

Jaeden Vaifanua, girls basketball (Wyoming)

Hayden Welling, boys basketball (UC Irvine)

Cottonwood

Marielis Alvarez, softball (Olympic College, Wash.)

Carson Angeroth, baseball (California State-Maritime)

Preston Bird, baseball (Southern Nevada)

Halle Garner, softball (Maine-Presque Isle)

Daniel Gonzalez, baseball (Arizona Western)

Dalton Hodge, baseball (SLCC)

Porter Hodge, baseball (Southern Nevada)

Savanna Hoffman, softball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Sinjun Johnson, baseball (St. Edwards, Texas)

Bailey Mitchell, softball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Cade Perkins, baseball (SLCC)

Dylan Reiser, baseball (SLCC)

Cyprus

Abby Garreaud, girls basketball (Laramie County CC, Wyo.)

Ben Schmith, football (Dixie State)

Mele Tuita, volleyball (Southeast CC, Neb.)

Davis

Katelyn Day, girls golf (Westminster)

Paige Elkins, softball (Snow College)

Sidney Eyre, softball (Southern Idaho)

Brooklyn Halliday, girls golf (Westminster)

Zoe Jacobs, girls soccer (BYU)

Garrett Larson, football (Utah State)

Ellie Lundgreen, girls track/cross-country (Utah)

Cole Ponich, boys golf (BYU)

Brendan Redford, boys basketball (Everett CC, Wash.)

Jack Rigby, football (Utah State)

Alema Tupuola, football (Weber State)

Jake Wendt, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Delta

Lexee Johnson, softball (McCook College, Neb.)

Desert Hills

Bailey Brinkerhoff, girls track/cross-country (Utah State)

Kylee Christensen, volleyball (Southern Virginia)

Mason Creager, football (SUU)

Spencer Jolley, boys track/cross-country (Southern Virginia)

Landon Levine, baseball (Dixie State)

Zac Marsden, boys track/cross-country (BYU)

Abby Monson, girls track/cross-country (Dixie State)

Drew Morby, girls soccer (Colorado State)

Sam Nelson, boys track/cross-country (Utah State)

Kennedy Peck, girls track/cross-country (Dixie State)

Lily Poulton, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Trinity Schimbeck, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Will Schroder, boys soccer (SLCC)

Kiki Stewart, girls soccer (Arizona State)

Chloe Taylor, girls track/cross-country (BYU)

Ryan Warner, boys track/cross-country (SUU)

Dixie

Mashaun Estridge, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Emme Leavitt, girls track/cross-country (Dixie State)

Tyson Miller, football (Bemidji State, Minn.)

Jaxon Reyos, football (Southern Virginia)

Olivia Romney, girls soccer (Utah State)

Kennedy Warnick, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Kayler Yates, baseball (Utah)

Duchesne

Jaren Mortensen, football (Kansas Wesleyan)

East

Caroline Boyden, girls basketball (Westminster)

Deserae Falatea, girls basketball (Cal. St. Northridge)

Brooklyn Franco, softball (Peru State College, Neb.)

Josh Glad, football (William Penn)

Josh Hartvigsen, boys track/cross-country (Utah State)

Siaki "Apu" Ika, football (LSU)

Emily Jensen, girls soccer (Saint Mary’s, Calif.)

Ryen Jiba, boys soccer (SLCC)

Johnny Maea, football (Utah)

Brenda Magana, softball (Golden West College, Calif.)

Chris Moang, football (Snow College)

Jackson Owens, football (Utah State)

Josh Parker, football (William Penn)

William Prettyman, boys track/cross-country (Montana State)

Larenz Redd, football (Snow College)

Dylan Rodriguez, boys soccer (SLCC)

Isabella Saint Hilaire, softball (University of Mary, N.D.)

Margarita Satini, girls basketball (SUU)

Addison Trupp, football (Utah State)

Charlie Vincent, football (Utah)

Emery

Megan Jensen, girls basketball (UVU)

Kacelyn Toomer, girls basketball (USU Eastern)

Kinlee Toomer, girls basketball (USU Eastern)

Enterprise

Ronnie Robinson, volleyball (Saddleback, Calif.)

Farmington

Jade Flinton, volleyball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Lexi Todd, volleyball (Daemen College, N.Y.)

Fremont

Rylee Boyle, volleyball (Central Wyoming CC)

Chaedon Dayton, football (Dixie State)

Kynlee Hoggan, softball (Snow College)

Oaklee Lerohl, volleyball (Central Wyoming CC)

Hunter Pales, softball (SLCC)

Cortney Rhees, softball (Western Nebraska)

Kyrie Sutherland, girls swimming (Dixie State)

Megan Terry, girls track/cross-country (Utah State)

Grand

Hannah Owen, girls basketball (Vassar, N.Y.)

Corteney Noyes, volleyball (Lake County, Ill.)

Kana Scherer, boys soccer (Pacific Lutheran, Wash.)

Cameron Hoppensteadt, boys basketball (Pacific Lutheran, Wash.)

Connor Guerrero, boys track/cross-country (SUU)

Granger

Gates Leatherwood, softball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Ryan Stone, boys golf (William Penn, Iowa)

Roulervee Vann, boys basketball (Dawson CC, Mont.)

Grantsville

Maizie Clark, softball (Western Nebraska CC)

Koby Johnson, wrestling (Western Wyoming CC)

Addison Smith, softball (USU Eastern)

Green Canyon

Spencer Panter, boys golf (Utah State)

Herriman

Bronson Cline, baseball (Clark CC, Wash.)

Blake Freeland, football (BYU)

Sydnee Hoffman, softball (Colby CC, Kansas)

Jasmine Love, volleyball (California-Eastbay)

Irelan Ming, girls swimming (Notre Dame College, Ohio)

Libby Parkinson, softball (SLCC)

Hayley Stilson, girls basketball (Texas A&M-Texarkana)

Mikaela Thomson, softball (Dixie State)

Jalyn VanDyke, girls basketball (SLCC)

Wyatt Zigenhorn, football (William Penn, Iowa)

Highland

Amy Frank, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Jackson Hawes, football (Yale)

Caden Hilborn, football (Hawaii)

Arturo Lagunas, football (Southern Virginia)

Liki Makaui, boys basketball (Westminster)

Bronson Olevao, football (Utah State)

Kaufusi Pakofe, football (Weber State)

Christian Rich, boys basketball (Mass. Institute of Technology)

Hunter

Dylan Andrew, football (Southern Virginia)

Whitney Blanchard, girls soccer (Northwestern Oklahoma St.)

Aurora Pututau, volleyball (East Central College, Mo.)

Caleigh Vagana, volleyball (UVU)

Hurricane

Alexis Martin, girls track/cross-country (West Point Academy, N.Y.)

Max Raddatz, baseball (Eastern Arizona)

Jordan

Kannon Handy, baseball (Colorado Mesa)

Kaiya Jefferson, girls soccer (Snow College)

Natalie Lewis, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Terryn Mosley, boys basketball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Jacob Shaver, baseball (Arizona)

Hunter Swapp, baseball (BYU)

Charlie Taylor, girls soccer (Snow College)

Diera Walton, girls soccer (Utah State)

Trevor Zupon, baseball (SLCC)

Juab

Bayli Heap, girls basketball (Eastern Arizona)

Juan Diego

Aaliyah Bass, softball (Doane University, Neb.)

Cloe Bentz, volleyball (St. Olaf, Minn.)

Joe Kinneberg, baseball (Western Nebraska)

Kalthum Kur, boys basketball (Central Wyoming CC)

Campbell Magrane, baseball (Whitworth College, Wash.)

Katherine MacPhail, girls tennis (New Haven, Conn.)

Joe Paul, boys soccer (Bowdoin College, Maine)

Cooper Rust, baseball (Northern Colorado)

Mac Tarver Jr., boys basketball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Raimoana Tinirauarii, football (Weber State)

Daviana Vaka, girls soccer (BYU)

Laveni Vaka, girls soccer (BYU)

Judge Memorial

Alex Carrillo, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Trey Christensen, baseball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Killian Lamanna, girls soccer (Shoreline CC, Wash.)

Manning Mulford, baseball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

Jillian Nelson, girls soccer (Fort Lewis College, Colo.)

Kanab

Sidney McDonald, girls basketball (Snow College)

Will Sosi, softball (Bossier Parish CC, La.)

Kearns

Emmanuel Andrew, boys basketball (New Mexico)

Mekhi Hammock Bright, football (Colorado Mesa)

Majok Kuath, boys basketball (Hutchinson CC, Kansas)

Cole Lake, boys basketball (Montana Western)

Lily Plaudis, girls swimming (BYU)

Tuliliau Sosi, softball (Bosier CC, La.)

Garrett Whiting, football (Snow College)

Layton

Baylee Nay, softball (Western Nebraska)

Micah Del Rio, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Meg Edwards, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Jackie Gold, softball (Weber State)

Journee McDowell, girls soccer (York College, Neb.)

Kinlee McMillan, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Atley Thompson, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Layton Christian

Dustin Moffo, football (Montana State Northern)

Sam Mueller, boys basketball (Green River, Wash.)

Micah Petty, boys basketball (Maine Fort Kent)

Danyale Thomas, girls basketball (Western Wyoming CC)

Lehi

Amy Ballard, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Ethann Bowman, boys soccer (Northwest Nazarene, Idaho)

Sarah Christopherson, girls basketball (California-Concordia Irvine)

Gentry Cox, football (Snow College)

Jacob Graham, boys soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Savannah Heaton, softball (SLCC)

Sami Lewis, girls basketball (Western Wyoming CC)

Maddie Lindsay, volleyball (Hartford, Conn.)

Lydia Montague, volleyball (Snow College)

Aspen Moore, girls soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Marissa Page, volleyball (South Carolina-Salkehatchies)

Conner Stewart, boys soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Grace Sturgill, girls swimming (Alabama-Montevallo)

Nia Trejo, girls soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Josh Warnick, boys soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Logan

Dylan McCuskey, boys soccer (Pomona, Calif.)

Anthony McDade, boys basketball (Weber State)

Kennedy Michel, girls soccer (Bemidji State, Minn.)

Lone Peak

Brooke Anderson, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Carli Berntson, volleyball (Lewis-Clark, Idaho)

Kennedi Boyd, volleyball (Arizona State)

Ali Bybee, girls track/cross-country (Utah State)

Jocelyn Bybee, girls soccer (UVU)

Michael Daley, football (BYU)

Maddy Eaton, girls basketball (SUU)

Porter Ellis, boys track/cross-country (Utah State)

Tasia Farmer, volleyball (California-Santa Barbara)

Jace Henderson, girls soccer (SLCC)

Tate Holmes, baseball (Southern Idaho)

Zach Jones, boys golf (BYU)

Hikialani Kaohelaulii, volleyball (SLCC)

Brock McChesney, football (SUU)

Rae Montrose, volleyball (Chaminade, Hawaii)

Anna Peterson, girls tennis (Dixie State)

Tanner Rasband, boys soccer (Snow College)

Emma Ricks, volleyball (USU Eastern)

Kate Schrimer, girls soccer (Snow College)

Joslin Seaberg, girls tennis (California Lutheran)

Lauren Smith, volleyball (Western Oregon)

Logan Wells, boys tennis (Dixie State)

Maple Mountain

Madisyn Frischknecht, girls soccer (Snow College)

Brynlie Ivie, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Kelsey Owens, girls basketball (Southern Virginia)

Anna Pickering, girls soccer (Utah)

Tennessee Schellenberg, girls soccer (UVU)

Brinley Swindlehurst, girls soccer (SLCC)

Kendall Tormey, girls soccer (Snow College)

Braden Worthington, football (Snow College)

Ciena Woods, girls soccer (Snow College)

Manti

Kiana Pogroszewski, softball (Boosier Parish CC, La.)

Merit Academy

Idalis Bedore, volleyball (Walla Walla, Wash.)

Millard

Drew Roper, girls swimming (Dixie State)

Monticello

Adam Bunker, boys track/cross-country (UVU)

Monument Valley

Kaylin Bedonie, girls basketball (Puget Sound, Wash.)

Rodrick Cly, football (Knox, Ill.)

Morgan

Ellie Anderson, volleyball (Snow College)

Rhylee Freeman, girls soccer (Western Wyoming)

Carson Wilkins, boys track/cross-country (Weber State)

Mountain Crest

Haylee Brown, softball (Walla Walla CC, Wash.)

Brady Hall, football (Snow College)

Lauren McConnell, girls soccer (Weber State)

Mountain View

Jacelin Clayton, girls track/cross-country (Dixie State)

Kelsi Lindley, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Helena Miyazawa, girls track/cross-country (Utah State)

Danja Stafford, girls basketball (Eastern Arizona)

Murray

Isis Beh, girls basketball (UNLV)

Devin Brown, baseball (Olympic College, Wash.)

Abbi Graham, girls soccer (UVU)

Madison Jessop, softball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Madi Kaneko, softball (Colby College, Kansas)

Hannah Lee, girls soccer (SLCC)

Megan Mendenhall, girls soccer (SLCC)

Easton Sprague, baseball (Mt. Hood, Ore.)

North Sanpete

River Dillman, boys golf (Dixie State)

Aubree Ison, softball (Snow College)

Josh Lee, football (Utah State)

North Summit

Hannah Lamon, volleyball (Western Wyoming CC)

Northridge

Dakari Armendariz, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Tyson Denning, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Makenna Kap, softball (Walters State CC, Tenn.)

Jacob Rhoades, baseball (Colorado Mesa)

Ogden

Kalli Caldwell, girls track/cross-country (San Francisco)

Makin Clarke, girls basketball (Chemeketa CC, Ore.)

Bo DeVries, football (Cerritos, Calif.)

Nick Freeman, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Graishous Greener, girls soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Olympus

Taygin DeHart, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Rylan Jones, boys basketball (Utah)

Din Huremovic, boys soccer (UVU)

Katelyn Longson, girls tennis (Dixie State)

Zack Neff, boys golf (Utah)

Riley Noble, wrestling (Bismarck, N.D.)

Abby Rasmussen, girls track/cross-country (Utah)

Isaac Wilcox, wrestling (Ohio State)

Orem

Caroline Clark, volleyball (Weber State)

Hunter Hill, football (Utah State)

Cooper Legas, football (Utah State)

Puka Nacua, football (Washington)

Rylen Su'a-Filo, football (SUU)

Park City

Elise Beller, girls swimming (Utah)

Nick Burnz, boys soccer (Davis and Elkins College, W.V.)

Grace Donahue, girls golf (Washington and Lee, Va.)

Connor Hales, boys lacrosse (UVU)

Shaye Henderson, girls lacrosse (Vanderbilt)

Caitlin Hickey, girls lacrosse (Fort Lewis, Colo.)

Grace Jenks, cycling (Prescott College, Ariz.)

Courtney Kaufman, girls lacrosse (Tufts, Mass.)

Evan Pointer, football (Snow College)

Amanda Riely, softball (Case Western Reserve, Ohio)

Gabby Rockwood, girls tennis (Redlands, Calif.)

Livi Rockwood, girls tennis (Redlands, Calif.)

Emily Smith, volleyball (Utah)

Griffin Ward, boys golf (Kenyon College, Ohio)

Grace Wiczek, volleyball (Dartmouth, N.H.)

Jack Wright, boys golf (Westmont, Calif.)

Panguitch

Brittney Henrie, girls basketball (Western Wyoming CC)

Kapri Orton, girls track/cross-country (Idaho State)

Payson

Tyson Carter, wrestling (Northwest College, Wyo.)

Meme Jensen, volleyball (USU Eastern)

Logan Sorensen, boys basketball (Snow College)

Pine View

JeShan Allen, football (Texas Wesleyan)

Nathan Beitler, boys track/cross-country (Dixie State)

Dallin Brown, football (SUU)

Rylee Holt, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Solo Katoa, football (Dixie State)

Brooks Maile, football (BYU)

Pleasant Grove

Kawika Akina, boys basketball (New York University)

Casey Brown, boys basketball (BYU)

Dayne Christiansen, football (SUU)

Amanda Clark, volleyball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Eric Christen, boys track/cross-country (Southern Idaho)

Mya McKown, girls track/cross-country (Idaho State)

Sadie Nixon, girls basketball (Snow College)

Arianna Owens, softball (UVU)

Alia Rasmussen, volleyball (Yavapai College, Ariz.)

Makayla Runnells, girls track/cross-country (Southern Idaho)

Matt Van Komen, boys basketball (Utah)

Providence Hall

Jesirae Berthoud, girls basketball (Southern Maryland)

Marcus Sherwood, boys basketball (Umpqua CC, Ore.)

Provo

Meghan Hunter, girls track/cross-country (BYU)

Ally Gomm, girls track/cross-country (Utah)

Ben Myles-Mills, football (Utah)

Jared Perez, boys basketball (Northern New Mexico St.)

Richfield

Ethan Alford, boys soccer (Dixie State)

Madisyn Christensen, softball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Hayden Harris, girls golf (SUU)

Alexa Lord, girls basketball (SUU)

Kristen Morgan, softball (McCook CC, Neb.)

Ridgeline

Brooklyn Anderson, softball (Southern Idaho)

Landon Brenchley, boys basketball (Utah State)

Junior Damuni, football (Idaho State)

Trevor Hobbs, football (SUU)

Halle Livingston, girls basketball (SUU)

Tyler Thornton, softball (Utah State)

Riverton

Riley Ashton, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Brianna Averett, volleyball (Snow College)

Kaitlin Burgess, girls basketball (Southern Idaho)

Meredith Coleman, girls basketball (USU Eastern)

Ty Davis, boys track/cross-country (Weber State)

Aiden Gordon, football (SUU)

Kilisitinia Lutui, volleyball (East Central College, Mont.)

Joey Nokes, boys track/cross-country (BYU)

Miranda Page, softball (SUU)

Rowland Hall

Austin Davison, baseball (Trinity, Texas)

Anya Mulligan, skiing (Colorado School of Mines)

Jack Plavan, sailing (Boston College)

Elena Zipp, skiing (Williams College)

Roy

Nathan Anderson, football (Dixie State)

Maysa Averrett, softball (Colby College, Kansas)

Zach Mendoza, football (Snow College)

Hunter Yoder, baseball (Southwestern Oregon CC)

Salem Hills

Reed Carter, baseball (USU Eastern)

Hailey Cuff, volleyball (Utah State)

Alex Foster, football (Dixie State)

Myley George, girls basketball (Hesston College, Kan.)

Kade Hancock, baseball (USU Eastern)

Canyon Haveron, baseball (USU Eastern)

Blake Hofheins, baseball (Dixie State)

Amanda Insalaco, softball (Doane University, Neb.)

Easton Keck, baseball (USU Eastern)

Brinley Michelsen, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Kelsey Parcell, girls soccer (UVU)

Trey Shipley, baseball (USU Eastern)

Tristen Talbert, baseball (Colorado School of Mines)

Sky View

Sidney Barlow, girls soccer (Utah State)

Caleb Christensen, football (BYU)

Betsy Hixson, girls tennis (Dominican College, N.Y.)

Kasidee Lamb, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Audrey Jorgensen, girls basketball (Colorado Northwestern)

Ryder Lundahl, baseball (Clark CC, Wash.)

Ashlee McUne, volleyball (USU Eastern)

Sadie Noble, girls soccer (Weber State)

Arianna Steiner, girls track/cross-country (Utah State)

Jake Walters, boys swimming (BYU)

Darcy Woodward, girls soccer (Gonzaga)

Emmie Woodward, girls soccer (Yacama JC, Wash.)

Skyline

Grace Burnett, girls track/cross-country (Utah)

Kiana Eskelson, girls basketball (Southern Idaho)

Rebecca Goodson, girls swimming (BYU)

Skyridge

Calli Adamson, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Marisa Bowman, girls basketball (Western Wyoming CC)

Kenadee Christensen, volleyball (SLCC)

McCoy Evers, boys soccer (SLCC)

Dalton Gibson, boys soccer (SLCC)

Jaycie Greene, girls soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Shyley Hunter, girls soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Abby Meck, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Sydney Roberts, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Conner Robley, baseball (SLCC)

Logan Sagapolu, football (Oregon)

Jairus Satiu, football (Virginia)

Carter Smith, baseball (BYU)

Kaitlyn Standifird, volleyball (Weber State)

Josh Taylor, boys track/cross-country (BYU)

Blayden Togiai, football (Snow College)

Ciarra Valdez, girls soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Sarah Williams, girls soccer (Gillette, Wyo.)

Andre Yocom, football (Snow College)

Snow Canyon

Ashley Brindley, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

MacKenzie Brough, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Samantha Johnston, volleyball (SLCC)

Arantxa Melendez, girls soccer (Metro State, Colo.)

South Sevier

Tyson Chisholm, football (Air Force)

Savannah Hansen, softball (McCook CC, Neb.)

Zach Roberts, football (Central Lakes JC, Minn.)

South Summit

Jessa Gines, volleyball (SLCC)

Bruce Mitchell, football (BYU)

Spanish Fork

Tyler Clayson, boys golf (SUU)

# Kimball Cleements, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Marae Condie, softball (Snow College)

Sam Dawe, football (Idaho State)

Wyatt Evans, boys track/cross-country (Utah State)

Taye Newman, baseball (Southern Idaho)

Cy Nielson, baseball (BYU)

Mason Nielson, baseball (Southern Idaho)

Andrew Pintar, baseball (BYU)

Brylee Rudd, softball (Dixie State)

Lindsay Smith, softball (Snow College)

Josh Trafny, boys track/cross-country (Weber State)

Briley Young, softball (Snow College)

Springville

Gabrielle Jensen, girls soccer (Dixie State)

Clayton Johnson, football (SUU)

Ella Park, girls track/cross-country (Dixie State)

Mariah Skinner, girls track/cross-country (Dixie State)

Emma Templeman, girls tennis (Dixie State)

Stansbury

Samie Bryant, volleyball (USU Eastern)

Aubree Cheney, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Alyssa Hackbarth, softball (Olympic College, Wash.)

Jet Richins, football (SUU)

Mackenna Sargent, girls basketball (Peninsula College, Wash.)

Mia Thurber, girls basketball (Colorado College)

Austin Woodhouse, baseball (Paradise Valley CC, Ariz.)

St. Joseph

Gianni Galicia, boys soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Virginia Tomon, girls track/cross-country (Colorado State-Pueblo)

Nick Garcia, baseball (Shasta College, Calif.)

Gavin Andersen, baseball (Shasta College, Calif.)

Syracuse

Ashley Agren, girls basketball (Wenatchee Valley, Wash.)

Porter Brown, girls soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Brittany Cardall, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Lexi Chenoweth, girls soccer (Western Wyoming CC)

Brianna Hardy, volleyball (Western Colorado)

Nathan Kaufusi, boys track/cross-country (Utah State)

Lauren Sotomayor, volleyball (Spring Hill College, Ala.)

Paityn Williams, volleyball (Central Wyoming)

Taylorsville

Maddy Ford, softball (SLCC)

Dane Leituala, football (Weber State)

Finau Tonga, girls basketball (St. Mary’s, Calif.)

Timpanogos

Samantha Brady, girls soccer (Minnesota)

Matt Norman, boys basketball (Snow College)

Evalyn Ledezma, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Kaleb Paulsen, boys track/cross-country (UVU)

Gabe Sweeten, football (Snow College)

Haydyn Sandstrom, football (Colorado School of Mines)

Megan Unbedacht, girls soccer (Utah State)

Timpview

Madelyn Boulton, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Nicolas Child, football (Air Force)

Shay Fano, girls basketball (SUU)

Nate Hansen, boys basketball (BYU)

Sonny Makasini, football (Utah State)

Kaleo Neves, football (Utah State)

Alaina Pestana, girls soccer (Snow College)

Ella Pope, girls basketball (Ohio)

Liza Sybrowsky, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Kani Taufa, football (SUU)

Lizzy Wilcox, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Kathryn Wynn, girls soccer (Utah State)

Canaan Yarro, football (SUU)

Tooele

Dalton Harris, baseball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Bridger Holmes, boys golf (Northern Idaho)

Jaxson Minre, baseball (Olympic College, Wash.)

Nate Putnam, boys golf (Sierra Nevada)

Payton Shields, baseball (Olympic College, Wash.)

Uintah

Gavin Ayotte, wrestling (Northwest College, Wyo.)

Alyssa Bell, girls soccer (Feather River, Calif.)

Madi Foster, girls basketball (Wenatchee Valley, Wash.)

Madie Luck, softball (USU Eastern)

Kyler Murray, baseball (Southern Idaho)

Morgan Reynolds, volleyball & softball (Colorado Northwest CC)

Union

Reagan Anderson, girls basketball (Snow College)

Brindy Bartlett, softball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Caden Hyder, football (Southern Virginia)

Colby Hyder, football (Southern Virginia)

Jate Frost, wrestling (Northwest CC, Wyoming)

Marleigh Horrocks, softball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Chloe Hyder, softball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Delci Lamb, softball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Mesa Nielsen, softball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Ally Rook, softball (Big Bend CC, Wash.)

Tori Ross, girls basketball (Western Wyoming CC)

Viewmont

Andres Bermudez, boys soccer (SLCC)

Aaron Bredsguard, football (Utah State)

Shealee Heywood, girls soccer (USU Eastern)

Dutcher Lines, football (Southern Virginia)

Noah Montoya, baseball (Eastern Arizona)

Wasatch

Tori Dorius, volleyball (UVU)

Mathias Dunn, football (BYU)

Claire Kieffer, girls swimming (Dixie State)

Zak Kohler, wrestling (Air Force)

Mary Moyle, volleyball (Central Wyoming CC)

Sidney Ostergaard, volleyball (Northwest College, Wyo.)

Brydger Purdy, football (Dixie State)

Kaden Smith, football (Occidental College)

Carlos Vargas, boys soccer (Laramie County CC, Wyo.)

Ethan Wood, football (Snow College)

Wasatch Academy

Sheilah Cheruiyot, girls track/cross-country (Trinidad State, Colo.)

Tristan Enaruna, boys basketball (Kansas)

Jonas Evans, boys basketball (Southern Virginia)

Bernardo da Silva, boys basketball (UC Irvine)

Tre Williams, boys basketball (Minnesota)

Wayne

Brynnli Nelson, girls track/cross-country (UVU)

Weber

Pierce Callister, football (Utah State)

Josh Carter, football (Weber State)

Heleine Filipe, volleyball (New Mexico Military)

Ellie Maughan, girls soccer (BYU)

Sione Moa, football (Utah State)

Hudson Schenck, football (Weber State)

Brandt Opheikens, football (Weber State)

Trey Worrell, baseball (Treasure Valley CC, Oregon)

West

Shakel Alofipo, softball (Colorado Northwestern CC)

# Alexis Aragon, gymnastics (Utah State)

Carlos Arcia, baseball (Treasure Valley CC, Ore.)

Huntyr Ava, softball (BYU)

Max Bingman, boys soccer (Westminster)

Zack Brown, baseball (San Francisco CC, Calif.)

Heleine Filipe, volleyball (New Mexico Military)

Micah Goldstein, baseball (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Jack Lang, wrestling (Princeton)

Kamora Masina, softball (SLCC)

Arturo Martin Pimentel, boys soccer (SLCC)

Cheyenne Su’e Su’e, softball (SLCC)

Keisha White, softball (North Carolina State)

West Jordan

Drake DeHaan, boys track/cross-country (Southern Idaho)

McKendrick Johnson, football (Southern Virginia)

Kalleb Klenk, football (University of Redlands, Calif.)

Oakley Kopp, football (Montana State Northern)

Alon Lolohea, football (Victor Valley CC, Calif.)

Cierra Saenger, softball (USU Eastern)

Devon Slater, football (Dixie State)

Jaden Webster, football (Dixie State)

Westlake

Myley Alexander, girls track/cross-country (Weber State)

Treydn Christensen, boys basketball (Snow College)

Sadie Corey, girls soccer (Embry-Riddle University, Ariz.)

Rian Fullmer, girls basketball (Grossmont College, Calif.)

Samantha Hester, girls basketball (Laramie, Wyo.)

Abby Jensen, girls track/cross-country (Utah State)

Cooper Mattson, boys basketball (Colorado Mesa)

Ashley Parry, girls basketball (Mt. Hood, Ore.)

Deanna Roark, girls soccer (Southwest Minnesota State)

Greg Simonsen, boys swimming (BYU)

Jaden Stuart, boys soccer (Snow College)

Austin White, boys basketball (Spokane CC, Wash.)

Karlee Willey, girls soccer (University of Texas-San Antonio)

Woods Cross

Riley Aiono, girls basketball (Northwest College, Wyo.)

Michelle Christian, girls track/cross-country (Utah State)

Jaxon Gines, baseball (Lake Michigan)

Calum Seifert, baseball (Big Bend CC, Washington)