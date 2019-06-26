OREM — Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that Akron forward Emmanuel Olojakpoke will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines this upcoming season.

"Eman is a game changer on both ends of the court," said Madsen. "On the offensive end, Emmanuel is a strong finisher with a career field goal percentage of over 60%. Defensively, Eman gives new meaning to phrase 'rim protection.' In his most recent season, he had six blocks in a single game during conference play. Eman is an above-the-rim player who understands angles and how to stifle the other teams sets. In the classroom, Eman is a conscientious student who will add to every discussion and small group project. He will be a tremendous asset to the Utah Valley program and to this community. I could not be more excited to welcome Eman to the Wolverine family."

The 6-foot-8 Texas native played in 15 games and made 13 starts during his sophomore season at Akron. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 campaign. He recorded a 61.5 percent mark from the field and tallied 25 blocks, six assists, and seven steals. Olojakpoke saw time in 31 games last season for the Zips, averaging 10.5 minutes a contest. He shot 59 percent from the field and tallied an impressive 25 blocks.

During his three seasons at Akron, Olojakepoke averaged 2.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. He shot 63.2 percent (98-of-155) from the field over his 78 games played.

Olojakepoke prepped at Cypress Springs High School in Texas. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.3 blocked shots per game during his senior season (2014-15). He was named Defensive Player of the Year in his district following his junior season.

Olojakepoke has one season of eligibility remaining and is set to play for the Wolverines during the upcoming 2019-20 season.