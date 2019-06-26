SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah gymnastics’ roster has grown by one.

The university announced Wednesday morning that Emilie LeBlanc, formerly of the University of Maryland, has transferred to Utah and will be immediately eligible to compete for the Red Rocks in 2020.

She joins incoming freshmen Maile O’Keefe, Abby Paulson, Jillian Hoffman and Jaedyn Rucker as newcomers on campus, making this year’s recruiting class one of the largest in recent memory.

Freshies are here!!! Welcome to @UUtah campus life! So excited to have Jillian Hoffman, Abby Paulson, Jaedyn Rucker and Maile O’Keefe on the team! #goutes pic.twitter.com/4DlaxY3Mqh — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) June 19, 2019

LeBlanc is the second Terrapin to make Salt Lake City her home during the past few years, following Macey Roberts, who transferred to Utah following the 2016 season.

Over the course of LeBlanc’s two years in College Park, she competed in 29 meets, namely on uneven bars and beam.

Emilie LeBlanc anchors the #GymTerps in their season finale to earn a 9.800 pic.twitter.com/yJkwa1by7C — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) April 6, 2019

“Emilie has the aptitude to make immediate impacts on both bars and beam,” Utah coach Tom Farden said. “Her infectious personality and proven success in the NCAA will be a huge asset to our program.”

During her sophomore season, she had five victories, three on beam and two on bars.

She scored a 9.850 or higher on bar four times, three times on beam

A native of Holly Spring, North Carolina, LeBlanc will have two years of eligibility remaining.