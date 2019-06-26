SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell first debuted his Adidas signature sneakers on-court during this year’s postseason and now they’ll be available for fans as early as next week.

The red/white/blue “Amazing Spider-Man” colorway of Mitchell’s D.O.N. Issue #1 will drop on adidas.com on July 1 for $100 before hitting retail stores such as Champs and Footlocker on July 5.

Each new colorway of the D.O.N. Issue #1 — an acronym for Determination Over Negativity — will celebrate Mitchell and other Marvel Super Heroes.

Following the initial red/white/blue release, a black/shock pink/white/silver “Symbiote Spider-Man” model will hit stores on July 18, followed by a “Stealth Spider-Man” black/green model with glow in the dark details on Aug. 1 and the “Iron Spider” red/metallic gold colorway drops on Aug. 31 to honor the legendary Iron Spider.

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” Mitchell said. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that — for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

“There were moments where I was close to quitting basketball.”



Determination Over Negativity: The Donovan Mitchell Story. Watch the full film now: https://t.co/z0S3FDC5cK@spidadmitchell #DONISSUE1 pic.twitter.com/9BvpVxuF53 — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) June 26, 2019

Playing off Mitchell’s “Spida” nickname, the shoes feature spiderweb stitching on the toe box and tongue plus custom coding to honor Brewster Academy and the University of Louisville.

Mitchell is the first Jazz player with a signature shoe since Hall of Famer Karl Malone in 1998 with the Apex Mailman, which never were really a hit with the public. Malone also had the LA Gear Catapult, which were released in 1991.

On Wednesday, Mitchell appeared in a new 30-second commercial with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor Tom Holland to promote the new movie, which will release on July 2, and the sneakers.

On July 6, Mitchell will then leave for a worldwide Adidas tour to Asia, France and Germany to promote the brand.

“To be honest with you, it’s still kind of unreal to me,” Mitchell said ahead of Game 2 of Utah’s postseason series against Houston. “For me, to get the shoe so soon I think really kind of took me by surprise.

“It still does to this day, but I’m excited for it to go on sale and people have been asking me for it nonstop but to be able to wear it, it’s so comfortable,” he continued. “I’m not just saying that because it’s my shoe but it’s comfortable and I love the shoe and it’s a blessing to be able to debut it, especially in the playoffs.”