SALT LAKE CITY — The Milwaukee Bucks had a pretty spectacular night at the 2019 NBA Awards on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the association’s MVP, head coach Mike Budenholzer earned Coach of the Year honors — the second award win of his coaching career — and general manager Jon Horst walked away with some hardware himself, after being chosen as Executive of the Year.

All told, three of the six major awards went to the Bucks, who won a league-best 60 games this season.

The Utah Jazz may very well be in line for the same thing come next June.

That at least was the premise of a piece by Haley O'Shaughnessy of the Ringer.

In it, she examined both the winners and losers of the 2019 NBA Awards.

Among the winners were the Jazz, thanks to Rudy Gobert’s second straight Defensive Player of the Year win, as well as newly acquired Mike Conley’s Teammate of the Year honor.

The addition of Conley, in particular, has O’Shaughnessy believing in the Jazz’s award-winning fortunes.

“Like the Bucks, the Jazz won on multiple fronts,” she wrote. “This is the second straight DPOY for Gobert, who also improved remarkably on the offensive end this season. Gobert’s — and Donovan Mitchell’s — offense should only improve with Conley’s steady hand and ability to space the floor. If all goes well for Utah this season, it could have a Milwaukeean awards night a year from now. (Probably without one of their own winning the MVP award. But dream big, Donovan!).”

