SALT LAKE CITY — Is Donovan Mitchell a better professional basketball player or superhero?

It is up for debate, following the latest from the Utah Jazz star.

Mitchell took a turn playing the role of a superhero in the most recent advertisement for Marvel Studios’ summer tentpole, "Spiderman: Far from Home."

In the ad, Mitchell — "Spida" as he's known — and Spiderman himself, in this case actor Tom Holland, have a bit of a mix up when it comes to their luggage, a gaffe straight out of the 1972 classic "What’s Up, Doc?"

Holland receives Mitchell’s luggage by mistake, with the two-guard's signature shoes inside, while Mitchell is given Holland’s, which just so happens to have the Spiderman suit inside.

Donovan Mitchell shows off his D.O.N Issue #1 signature shoe.

Donovan makes the most of the mix up by trying on the titular superhero suit, with web shooters in tow, much to the eventual dismay of the hotel’s staff.

That is before Holland, and later, actor Jake Gyllenhaal — who plays Mysterio in the film — interrupt his fun.

Mitchell took to Instagram following the release of the ad, noting, “Classic hotel bag mix-up, but I’m totally cool with it. @tomholland2013 Can I keep it? #SpiderManFromHome #ad.”

A little talent boost gained by the bite of a radioactive spider certainly wouldn’t hurt Mitchell’s professional career at all, nor the Jazz’s championship aspirations, but if his first two seasons in the NBA are any indication, Mitchell doesn’t need the help.