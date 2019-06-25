SALT LAKE CITY — Fans who aren't attending Utah Jazz games at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League will still be able to watch the team's new draft picks and NBA roster hopefuls play.

The Jazz will broadcast all three of their games at their summer league on television and on the radio. Bonus for those who've cut the cord: The games will be televised over the air on KJZZ 14. The first Jazz game — July 1 vs. Memphis — will be shown nationally on ESPN2, while the other two in SLC will be on NBA-TV.

The team's radio stations — The Zone Sports Network (1280 AM/97.5 FM) — will also broadcast the games.

The three-day event runs from July 1-3 at Vivint Arena, with Jazz games tipping off each night at 7 p.m. Utah faces the Grizzlies (July 1), the Cleveland Cavaliers (July 2) and the San Antonio Spurs (July 3).

The Jazz broadcast team will include regulars Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey, David Locke, Kristen Kenney and Ron Boone.

Games will be streamed live on SLCSummerLeague.com within the team's television footprint.

The three games not featuring the Jazz will all begin at 5 p.m. and be televised on NBA-TV.

The Jazz also announced their scheduled pregame activities (beginning at 4 p.m.):

— Summer League T-shirts for first 4,000 attendees

— Complimentary health screenings, educational info and health counseling from the University of Utah Health Wellness Bus on July 1.

— Utah Jazz Team Store tent sale

— Mobile Arts BLOCKS Truck art event

— Face painters, balloon artists, games and photo booth

— A 3v3 tournament with 35 different divisions and varying hoop height