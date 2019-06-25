SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” is officially returning to theaters this weekend, and now we know exactly what to expect.

According to Marvel’s website, the “Bring Back” event will start Friday at participating theaters. The film itself will include a video introduction from director Anthony Russo, an “unfinished” deleted scene and a new sneak peek at “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which hits theaters on July 2.

IO9 also reports that attendees will also receive an artsy poster of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) Infinity Gauntlet, which is used by both Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Stark to undo the damage caused by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Marvel Studios An exclusive poster depicting Tony Stark's Infinity Gauntlet will be given to moviegoers who watch "Avengers: Endgame" starting June 28.

As a nice touch, the poster includes the line “We love you 3000,” which references the touching line delivered by Morgan Stark, Tony’s daughter. The phrase — which has pretty much become a banner cry for Marvel fans — is also something Downey and his children say to each other in real life, according to Deseret News.

Entertainment Weekly also notes the final push is likely an attempt to overcome “Avatar” as the most profitable film of all time. I reported recently for Deseret News that “Endgame” recently surpassed “Avatar’s” initial worldwide gross — that film was later re-released and earned about $40 million, a tactic Marvel is about to use themselves.

So for all we know, “we love you 3000” could really just be a preemptive show of gratitude towards fans for besting the box office.