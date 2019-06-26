SALT LAKE CITY — While Marvel’s “Black Widow” movie starring Scarlett Johansson is still under wraps, set photos dating as far back as last month give us a good idea which characters will feature in the film.

According to IO9, set photos posted on Twitter indicate that Yelena Belova, another Red Room spy, will likely appear in the film — possibly played by Florence Pugh ("Fighting With My Family"). In the photos, two crates are marked “Natasha” and “Yelena.”

Other photos show Pugh and Johansson on motorcycles, and other posts from the account @bestofwidows show various shooting locations for the film, motorcycle stunts and Johansson on set.

So what does Yelena’s presence mean for the movie? Yahoo speculates the character, who acts as a rival and ally to Natasha Romanoff in the comics, could take over as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow.

In case you missed it, “Avengers: Endgame” saw Johansson’s Romanoff sacrifice herself to claim the Soul Stone on Vormir. It’s possible her appearances in the movie could be flashbacks — or the film is a prequel.

Yahoo notes that Pugh is 23 years old, the same age as Johansson when she first starred as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2.”

Variety also reports that the unannounced film will feature Ray Winstone ("Noah") and David Harbour ("Stranger Things") alongside Pugh and Johansson.