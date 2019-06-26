SALT LAKE CITY — The opening dates for the next Hearties Family Reunion were announced last week.

The Hearties Family Reunion — a convention where fans of “When Calls the Heart” gather together — will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6.

“When Calls the Heart” showrunner Brian Bird said in a tweet that the event will be “a celebration” of “When Calls the Heart” and “When Hope Calls,” the spinoff to the Hallmark Channel show.

https://twitter.com/brbird/status/1141376535892385793

More details for the event will be released at a later time, according to the HFR website, which will be relaunched soon.

Flashback: Though the Hearties Family Reunion began three years ago, this will be the fifth celebration. In the past, the Hearties Family Reunion event has included Q&A sessions with the cast and crew, as well as a chance for fans of the show to gather and celebrate the Hallmark shows.

Why it matters: The HFR event will happen months after “When Calls the Heart” star Lori Loughlin was cut from the show over the college admissions scandal. “When Calls the Heart” took a brief hiatus to deal with creative changes to the show.