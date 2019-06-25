SALT LAKE CITY — Call it a comeback. Wendy’s will bring back Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets to the nationwide menu later this year.

Wendy’s shared a tweet on Monday with some cryptic language for a “save the date.” And the tweet includes a calendar invite for … Aug. 19 from 1 to 10 p.m.

“Hey, just wanted to send a lunch invite out to everyone. Was looking at the calendar and this seemed like it was probably the best date. Figured it would be a good chance for a couple million of us to get together," the invite read. "Just thought we’d throw a little nugget out there and see who wanted to hang. You’re gonna want to keep this on the schedule.”

Wendy’s later confirmed the release date on Twitter, too.

Wendy’s tweeted back in May that it would bring back the popular spicy chicken nuggets, saying it was “not a drill” and that they will return, according to the Deseret News. The announcement came after Chance the Rapper tweeted to Wendy’s about wanting the nuggets to return.