SALT LAKE CITY — Is Lady Gaga about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

A new rumor suggests that Lady Gaga is being considered for the role of Lylla, a character from the Marvel Comics who eventually had a relationship with Rocket Raccoon, according to ComicBook.com.

The Lylla character is reportedly set to debut in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which was recently put back on Marvel’s schedule after James Gunn returned to the project.

Why it’s interesting: “This is interesting for several reasons, though is squarely just a rumor right now as no sources are cited and nothing's been confirmed. That said, giving Rocket a love interest would be something quite different from the other two films, but more importantly, it would also usher in a reunion for Lady Gaga and Rocket voice actor Bradley Cooper,” according to ComicBook.com.

Cooper and Lady Gaga previously starred in “A Star Is Born,” where the two played star-crossed lovers. In fact, Gaga and Cooper put together a steamy performance at the 91st Academy Awards, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

A little about Lylla: The character was born on Halfworld. She and Rocket Raccoon fell in love, as Raccoon said he would do whatever it took to protect her. A character named Judson Jakes kidnapped Lylla since he pined for her affection. Rocket teamed with Lylla’s uncle Wal Rus and the Hulk to save Lylla. Another villain named Lord Dyvyne, a toymaker, tried to win her affections, which kicked off a Toy War. Eventually, Lylla and Rocket won the day again. The two then ventured off into the galaxy for more adventures.