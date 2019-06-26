SALT LAKE CITY — Theories for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” took another turn on social media as fans recently shared the Japanese translation of the title, which could mean something when figuring out the plot of the story.

A Reddit post suggested the new “Star Wars” film translates to “Star Wars: Dawn of Skywalker.”

So what does this translation mean? Well, a separate translation from Poland indicates the film will be called “Star Wars: Skywalker Resurrection,” which again hints at there being a new beginning to the Skywalker legacy.

Theories: According to ComicBook.com, the new title means that Luke may be coming back from the dead as someone more than just a Force ghost.

However, Mark Hamill confirmed last week that he would return to the “Star Wars” universe as Luke Skywalker as a Force ghost.

“Other theories point to The Jedi Order never being fully restored once the conflict between the First Order and Resistance is done, and Rey leading a new era of Force users who will be known as ‘Skywalkers,’” according to ComicBook.com.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters Dec. 20.