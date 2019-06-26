SALT LAKE CITY — Ready for Christmas? Funko is releasing a set of Funko Pop figurines based around “The Santa Clause” Christmas film starring Tim Allen.

The new figures are available for preorder online. They won’t ship until October, which will make them perfect gifts for the holiday season.

There are two different figurines available for preorder.

Why now?: “The Santa Clause” will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, according to ComicBook.com.