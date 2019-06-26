SALT LAKE CITY — Ready for Christmas? Funko is releasing a set of Funko Pop figurines based around “The Santa Clause” Christmas film starring Tim Allen.
The new figures are available for preorder online. They won’t ship until October, which will make them perfect gifts for the holiday season.
There are two different figurines available for preorder.
- The first is called “The Santa Clause Pop! Vinyl Figure,” which shows Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) dressed in a gray sweater and beard as he transitions from normal man to Santa Claus. The figure is available for $10.99.
- The other figure, called “The Santa Claus with Lights Pop! Vinyl Figure,” shows Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) before he becomes Santa Claus with lights wrapped around his entire body. The figure also sells for $10.99.
Why now?: “The Santa Clause” will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, according to ComicBook.com.