SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin is reportedly having a pretty decent summer.

A new report from People magazine says that Loughlin was recently spotted at a salon in Los Angeles wearing a large, floppy hat and sunglasses. Loughlin was “trying to go incognito” after visiting the spot.

“She often visits the salon,” an unnamed source told People magazine. “She is always very friendly and sweet. She gives great tips and is a wonderful customer.”

“She doesn’t talk about her legal issues and no one would ever ask her,” the unnamed source said.

Flashback: The new details follow a previous report that Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were trying to spend their summer having fun and avoiding the issues surrounding the college admissions scandal, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

An unnamed source told People magazine that Loughlin tried “to keep things normal” by “celebrating Father’s Day as a family."

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense. It’s not the happiest situation,” the unnamed source told People magazine.

“Lori seems OK. She is a very positive person. Her life doesn’t seem as chaotic as when the college scandal first broke,” the source said. “They are spending the summer with friends and trying to enjoy (it).”

Context: Loughlin and Giannulli are both accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty in the case. Court dates are still on the horizon, and there have been reports that Loughlin and Giannulli intend to fight the case in court.