SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Downey Jr.’s time as Iron Man might be over, but his legacy has left a major impact on younger generations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with A.V. Club, Jon Favreau — who directed the first two “Iron Man” films and appears as Happy Hogan in "Avengers: Endgame" — said he would like to see Downey step behind the camera as a director and mentor, a role he already fills in an "informal" capacity.

“He has such great knowledge, and when he’s on a set as an actor he’s not just being an actor,” Favreau said. “Maybe he would take a shot and help mentor some younger actors throughout. He already does it informally off screen, but to be a director, too, I think it would be wonderful.”

Favreau, who is friends with Downey, also said the actor’s role as a mentor within the MCU is still present.

“There’s a whole bunch of people in the Marvel universe that have spent many years working with him and now the team over there at the MCU has a personality, just like a sports team,” Favreau said.

According to Metro, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland views Downey as a role model and mentor off-screen. Holland has said Downey frequently shows up on time for work and is kind to crew members.

“He’s a really good role model for me to have as a young man in this industry. If I am ever lucky enough to get there, then I should act as he does,” Holland added.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, has also echoed Holland’s opinion in an interview with Variety. “There’s a mentor element with Downey,” he said while discussing his relationships with his Marvel co-stars.

Fans will get another chance to see Downey as Iron Man this week as part of “Avengers: Endgame’s” rerelease in theaters. And while the actor isn’t in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Holland has said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes that the film is a “token of our love” to Downey.