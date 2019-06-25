SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump isn’t a fan of U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s decision to protest during the national anthem.

Rapinoe, who has previously knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” abstained from singing along at the World Cup, calling herself a “walking protest.”

"No. I don’t think so," Trump told The Hill when asked if it’s appropriate for Rapinoe to protest during the anthem.

Why it matters: Trump has previously suggested NFL players who protest during the anthem shouldn’t be in the United States.

Still: Trump still praised the U.S. women’s soccer team, which defeated Spain 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup on Monday and will play France in the next round on Friday.

"I love watching women's soccer," he said, according to The Hill. "They’re really talented."

Yes, but: Trump wouldn’t take a stance on whether men and women soccer players should be paid equally. The women’s team has been pushing for equal pay for years. In fact, 28 members of the U.S. women’s team filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over discrimination in pay and resources because of their gender, according to The New York Times.

"I think a lot of it also has to do with the economics," Trump said. "I mean who draws more, where is the money coming in. I know that when you have the great stars like [Portugal’s Cristiano] Ronaldo and some of these stars … that get paid a lot of money, but they draw hundreds of thousands of people.

"But I haven’t taken a position on that at all," he added. "I’d have to look at it."