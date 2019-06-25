ST. GEORGE — Dixie State women’s basketball head coach JD Gustin has announced the addition of Matt Legerski to the Trailblazers’ coaching staff, who will officially assume his role on July 1.

Legerski brings 15 years of coaching experience to Dixie State, including 12 years of NCAA Division I experience at the University of Utah, four of which were alongside current DSU head coach Gustin. Legerski served as assistant coach for the Utes’ women’s basketball program from 2003-15, along with serving as associate head coach for the 2014-15 season.

“Hiring Matt is huge for our program,” Gustin said. “His reputation in the women’s basketball community speaks for itself, and I couldn’t be more thankful to coach with him again. Matt has a special talent for teaching the game, especially on the defensive end, and can prepare and deliver a game plan like few others. He had multiple opportunities to continue coaching after Utah, but chose instead to put his family first, a decision I have the ultimate respect for. I am so grateful that he has decided to get back into coaching with us at Dixie State.”

At Utah, Legerski oversaw post player position development, and assisted the head coach in the implementation of the offensive and defensive philosophy, coordination of opponent scouting, game preparation and recruiting. During his time in Salt Lake City, he helped the Utes post a 247-150 record with five NCAA tournament appearances, including a run to the 2006 NCAA Elite Eight. During his tenure at Utah, the Utes also claimed four regular season conference championships, and three conference tournament championships. Additionally, Legerski assisted in the development of five players drafted into the Women’s National Basketball Association.

“I would like to thank Coach Gustin, Director of Athletics Dr. Jason Boothe and Senior Associate AD for Compliance Mo Eckroth for extending me the opportunity to join the Dixie State University athletics program as an assistant women’s basketball coach,” Legerski said. “I am both excited and humbled to be part of a program with such a tradition-rich history of athletic success. I look forward to working with this current group of coaches and players to achieve its ultimate team potential in the final season of Division II competition, and equally looking forward to the challenges ahead, as the institution transitions into Division I status.”

Prior to his time at Utah, Legerski spent the 2002-03 season as an assistant coach on the Utah Valley men’s basketball staff, where he helped guide the Wolverines to a 26-7 overall record and a NJCAA Region 18 Tournament runner-up finish. He began his coaching career during the 2001-02 season as the freshman boys basketball coach at Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Legerski played two years of college basketball at Western Wyoming from 1996-98, before earning a bachelor’s degree in exercise sport science at Utah in 2001. While in school, he also served as the Utah women’s basketball team manager from 1998-01.